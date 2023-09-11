Advertisement

Get to know the Greater Lansing high school girls cross country teams

Matthew Pike and Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Here is an overview of the high school girls cross country teams in Greater Lansing.

CAAC BLUE

Coaches' predictions: 1. Okemos, 2. Grand Ledge, 3. DeWitt, 4. Holt, 5. East Lansing, 6. Waverly, 7. Everett

Top runners: Shannon Gillahan, Okemos; Nicole Mays, Okemos; Lily Salazar, Okemos; Avi Skinner, Grand Ledge; Lauren Walker, Holt; Kayla Williams, DeWitt

DEWITT

▶ Coach: Ron Womboldt

▶ Top returners: Kayla Williams (jr.), Ayla Holden (jr.), Sydney Ferguson (so.), Autumn Thompson (jr.), Morgan Ashcroft (jr.), Mia Williams (jr.), Emily Agnew (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Ryleigh Hanlin (jr.), Analise Chelotti (sr.)

▶ Outlook: The Panthers return three different state qualifiers with Kayla Williams, Ferguson and Thompson and will look to build upon last season’s success.

EAST LANSING

▶ Last season: 5th

▶ Coach: Kathy Hubbard (2nd season)

▶ Top returners: Abby Minnick (jr.), Kate Chenault (so.), Azalead Macias (so.), Carmela Watson (sr.), Ellie Anderson (jr.), Maddie Hicks (jr.), Caroling Comstock (so.), Beatrice Carr (jr.)

▶ Other contributors: Sonja Stokstad (fr.), Julia Moore (so.), Amiah Morris (sr.), Ruby Hatfield (jr.)

▶ Outlook: Minnick is in her third varsity season for the Trojans. Hubbard believes the addition of several new runners can help East Lansing get back to its winning tradition.

EVERETT

▶ Coach: Benton Billings (6th season)

▶ Top returners: Crystal Dominguez (sr.), Fernanda Guzman (sr.), Seraphim Prince (jr.), Emily Sandouval (so.), Tokyo Weiss (so.)

▶ Outlook: The young Vikings roster will to improve on their individual race times this season.

GRAND LEDGE

▶ Last season: 2nd

▶ Coach: Fred Hutchinson (17th season)

▶ Top returners: Avi Shinner (so.), Lydia Jagger (so.), Nadusib Ater (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Elsa Gomez (so.), Kambree Eberly (so.), Lauren Verberg (jr.), Ryleigh Maun (sr.)

▶ Outlook: A young Comets to team will look to contend in the CAAC Blue this season. Shinner returns as a first team all-conference runner to lead Grand Ledge.

HOLT

Top runners: Lauren Walker (jr.), Ella Reaves (jr.), Jessica Bossenbroek (sr.)

▶ Outlook: Walker is a returning state qualifier for the Rams.

OKEMOS

▶ Last season: 1st

▶ Coach: Brian Harrod (14th season)

▶ Top returners: Shannon Gillahan (sr.), Lily Salazar (sr.), Nicole Mays (sr.), Elizabeth Shafer (so.), Bryna Mead-O’Brien (sr.), Fiona Whitmyer (so.), October Harns (so.), Lilli Vandervennet (sr.), Maria Ganshyna (jr).

▶ Other contributors: Lola Walworth (jr.), Gabby Fugazzi (fr.), Maya Demshur (fr.), Olivia Love (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Six returning runners for the Wolves will help them compete for a fourth consecutive league title and fourth consecutive Greater Lansing championship.

WAVERLY

Top runners: Hawa Amir (fr.), Thalia Pratt (sr.)

CAAC RED

Coaches' predictions: 1. St. Johns, 2. Mason, 3. Williamston, 4. Haslett, 5. Fowlerville, 6. Eastern

Top runners: Clara Fletcher, St. Johns; Meghan Ford, Mason; Ava Schafer, St. Johns; Nicole Schafer, Williamston

EASTERN

▶ Coach: Kittie Lynch (15 th season)

▶ Top returners: Sydney Leinbach (sr.), Djemillah Hassan (so.)

▶ Other contributor: Lexandria Albarez (so.)

▶ Outlook: Leinbach is in her fourth varsity season for the Quakers, who are working toward being competitive and mentally tough this fall.

FOWLERVILLE

▶ Last season: 5th

▶ Coach: Amy Maurer (14th season)

▶ Top returners: Delaney Richardson (so.), Maria Beach (so.), Bethy Marschall (so.)

▶ Other contributor: McKenna Rudnicki (fr.)

▶ Outlook: The Gladiators have a young team with lots of potential according to Maurer. Richardson earned honorable mention all-league honors last fall and is among the key returners.

HASLETT

▶ Coach: Michael Homan

▶ Top returners: Dora Henry (sr.), Abby Russel (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Colette Charcut (fr.), Kate Church (so.)

▶ Outlook: Henry is a fourth-year varsity runner and Russel was a state qualifier last fall to lead the returners for the Vikings.

MASON

▶ Top returners: Meghan Ford (sr.), Aubrey Metzger (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Morgan Clark (fr.), Morgan Allen (fr.), Kaitlyn Gronowski (so.)

▶ Outlook: The Bulldogs are led by Ford, who is a three-time all-state runner.

ST. JOHNS

St. Johns' Clara Fletcher, center, runs during the Division 2 girls state cross country final on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
▶ Coach: Bob Sackrider

▶ Top returners: Clara Fletcher (sr.), Abby Young (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Ava Schafer (fr.), Miriam Kloha (so.), Sylvia Thomas (sr.)

▶ Outlook: The Redwings expect to be among the area’s top teams once again and have a pair of key returners in Fletcher and Young. Schafer is a newcomer who has made a big impact.

WILLIAMSTON

▶ Last season: 1st

▶ Coach: Paula Maurer-Westbrook (44th season)

▶ Top returners: Nicole Schafer (jr.), Tamara Stoner-Sleight (jr.), Reese Supianoski (so.)

▶ Other contributor: Sophia Schafer (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Nicole Schafer was a regional medalist and is joined by Stoner-Sleight and Supianoski as returning all-league runners for the Hornets. Sophia Schafer is among a talented group of underclassmen who will help Williamston replace the production of three runners to graduation.

CAAC WHITE

Coaches' predictions: 1. Lansing Catholic, 2. Eaton Rapids, 3. Charlotte, 4. Portland, 5. Ionia, 6. Olivet, 7. Lakewood, 8. Sexton

Top runners: Tessa Roe, Lansing Catholic

CHARLOTTE

Top runners: Avari Montgomery (so.), Isabelle Goodrich (jr.), Baylee Moore (so.), MacKenzie MacDonald (jr.), Andie Wildern (so.), Helena Goodrich (fr.)

EATON RAPIDS

Top runners: Sienna Eaton (sr.), Kennedie Crow (so.), Brooklyn Hekman (fr.), Zoe Hankey (jr.)

IONIA

▶ Coach: Brianna Wiles (1st season)

▶ Top returners: Carleigh Thompson (so.)

▶ Outlook: Thompson will look to head a young roster to help the Bulldogs compete in the CAAC White.

LAKEWOOD

Top runners: Ana Grant (fr.), Emma Tidd (so.), Allison Slater (sr.),

LANSING CATHOLIC

Lansing Catholic's Tessa Roe approaches the finish line during the Division 3 state cross country final on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
▶ Last season: 1st

▶ Coach: Tim Simpson (24th season)

▶ Top returners: Tessa Roe (sr.), Frances Melinn (so.), Stella Lipinski (so.), Bri Van Zwoll (so.), Paige Kutas (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Grace Wonch (fr.), Avery Miller (fr.), Bella Yun (fr.), Kaitlin Ludwig (so.)

▶ Outlook: Roe returns as an All-State runner to help lead a young roster and look to help them secure another CAAC White title.

OLIVET

Top runners: Olivea Gessner (sr.), Haylie Vanderwal (so.), Lyla LaPaugh (fr.), Samantha Lawson (fr.), Anneliesse Patterson (fr.)

PORTLAND

Top runners: Avery Wezensky (jr.), Makayla Evansen (so.), Evey Arleth (sr.), Lauren Spitzley (so.), Claire Lyon (so.), Anna Heath (jr.)

SEXTON

▶ Coach: Shelia Nash (10th season)

▶ Top returners: Faiza Mansour (jr.), Ava Allen (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Francoise Sele (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Allen and Mansour will head up the J-Dubbs in the CAAC White.

CMAC

BATH

Top runners: Anna Poppema (so.), Mackenzie Hills (so.), Jordyn Lira (jr.), Wilder Vlasic (so.), Rosa Baker (jr.)

DANSVILLE

Top runner: Mena Mayr (fr.)

FOWLER

▶ Coach: Brett Schafer (9th season)

▶ Top returners: Grace O’Hare (sr.), Rebeca Smith (sr.), Kelcie Pung (jr.)

▶ Other contributors: Isabella Halfmann (fr.), Kerigan Pung (fr.)

▶ Outlook: The Eagles have a small team but hope to reach the Division 4 team finals for a ninth straight season.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

Pewamo-Westphalia's Whitney Werner, right, approaches the finish line during the Division 3 state cross country final on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
▶ Top returners: Whitney Werner (jr.) , Abbie Schneider (so.), Melanie Werner (sr.), Isabell Helman (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Alyssa Kramer (fr.), Jenna Keilen (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Whitney Werner is a two-time all-state runner and among the leaders for the Pirates.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

▶ Coach: Dan Lawless (14th season)

▶ Top returners: Laynie Meredith (sr.), Olivia Pung (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Arianna FoxElster (sr.), Marian Davlin (fr.), Siena Schafer (fr.), Emma Martin (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Meredith was injured last season and returns as the top runner for the Shamrocks, while Pung is a third-year varsity runner. St. Patrick has a goal of placing as a team at the state meet.

POTTERVILLE

Top runners: Autumn Reynolds (jr.), Alaina Driver (so.), Emalee Scott (jr.)

SARANAC

Top runners: Alyssa Possehn (jr.), Estelle Rockhold (sr.), Gabby Vroman (so.), Lydia Rasmus (fr.), Madison Trahan (sr.)

OTHERS

ASHLEY

▶ Coach: Hannah Williams (5th season)

▶ Top returners: Sophia Wirt (sr.), Paige Larsen (fr.), Peyton Rohn (8th)

▶ Outlook: A young roster will lead the Bears to compete this season.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

▶ Last season: 6th

▶ Coach: Grant Woodman (12th season)

▶ Top returners: Mary Beth Hyatt (sr.), Emma McCarty

▶ Other contributor: Kaylie McCracken

▶ Outlook: Showing consistent improvement, getting as many runners to the state finals as possible and competing as a full team are focuses for the Eagles.

LESLIE

▶ Last season: 1st GLAC

▶ Coach: Ron Beegle (8th season)

▶ Top returners: Erin Lubahn (jr.), Jaidyn Smith (jr.), Hailey Creisher (so.), Jalynn Schmelter (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Mia Papendick (fr.), Makya Isham (fr.)

▶ Outlook: The Blackhawks will contend for a chance at the regional title behind four returning all-league runners.

MAPLE VALLEY

▶ Last season: 7th GLAC

▶ Coach: Tiffany Blakely (10th season)

▶ Top returners: Lilly Faurot (sr.), Mackenzie Decker (sr.), Brianna Gurd (jr.), Ada Marie Blakely (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Isabel Emerick (jr.), Addison Shank (so.), Arial Coleman (jr.), Brittany Clark (fr.)

▶ Outlook: The Lions are fielding a full girls team for the first time since 2018 and hope to do well in the Big 8. Faurot is in her fourth season on varsity and was an all-GLAC runner.

OVID-ELSIE

▶ Last season: 1st MMAC

▶ Coach: Brian Powell (1st season)

▶ Top returners: Clarissa Baese (so.), Audrey Bensinger (so.), Piper White (jr.), Kaia Spiess (sr.)

▶ Other contributor: Hannah Koutz (jr.)

▶ Outlook: White and Baese were state qualifiers and first team all-league runners last season for the Marauders, who look to contend for another league title.

OWOSSO

▶ Last season: 3rd

▶ Coach: Brock Holtsclaw (9th season)

▶ Top returners: Libby Summerland (sr.), Josie Jenkinson jr.), Emma Crandell (so.), Onna West (jr.), Natalie Summerland (jr.0

▶ Outlook:The Trojans have a small roster but do have talent led by Summerland and Jenkinson, who were first team all-Flint Metro Leaguer performers. Owosso hopes to contend in the Flint Metro League.

STOCKBRIDGE

▶ Last season: 2nd GLAC

▶ Coach: Lissa Avis (4th season)

▶ Top returners: JayLee Chapman (so.), Ava Vaccaro (jr.)

▶ Other contributor: Emily Satkowiak (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Chapman and Vaccaro were all-league runners and top-five finishes at the regional last season for the Panthers. Stockbridge, which won a regional last season, seeks a return to the state finals.

