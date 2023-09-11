Get to know the Greater Lansing high school girls cross country teams

Here is an overview of the high school girls cross country teams in Greater Lansing.

CAAC BLUE

▶ Coaches' predictions: 1. Okemos, 2. Grand Ledge, 3. DeWitt, 4. Holt, 5. East Lansing, 6. Waverly, 7. Everett

▶ Top runners: Shannon Gillahan, Okemos; Nicole Mays, Okemos; Lily Salazar, Okemos; Avi Skinner, Grand Ledge; Lauren Walker, Holt; Kayla Williams, DeWitt

DEWITT

▶ Coach: Ron Womboldt

▶ Top returners: Kayla Williams (jr.), Ayla Holden (jr.), Sydney Ferguson (so.), Autumn Thompson (jr.), Morgan Ashcroft (jr.), Mia Williams (jr.), Emily Agnew (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Ryleigh Hanlin (jr.), Analise Chelotti (sr.)

▶ Outlook: The Panthers return three different state qualifiers with Kayla Williams, Ferguson and Thompson and will look to build upon last season’s success.

EAST LANSING

▶ Last season: 5th

▶ Coach: Kathy Hubbard (2nd season)

▶ Top returners: Abby Minnick (jr.), Kate Chenault (so.), Azalead Macias (so.), Carmela Watson (sr.), Ellie Anderson (jr.), Maddie Hicks (jr.), Caroling Comstock (so.), Beatrice Carr (jr.)

▶ Other contributors: Sonja Stokstad (fr.), Julia Moore (so.), Amiah Morris (sr.), Ruby Hatfield (jr.)

▶ Outlook: Minnick is in her third varsity season for the Trojans. Hubbard believes the addition of several new runners can help East Lansing get back to its winning tradition.

EVERETT

▶ Coach: Benton Billings (6th season)

▶ Top returners: Crystal Dominguez (sr.), Fernanda Guzman (sr.), Seraphim Prince (jr.), Emily Sandouval (so.), Tokyo Weiss (so.)

▶ Outlook: The young Vikings roster will to improve on their individual race times this season.

GRAND LEDGE

▶ Last season: 2nd

▶ Coach: Fred Hutchinson (17th season)

▶ Top returners: Avi Shinner (so.), Lydia Jagger (so.), Nadusib Ater (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Elsa Gomez (so.), Kambree Eberly (so.), Lauren Verberg (jr.), Ryleigh Maun (sr.)

▶ Outlook: A young Comets to team will look to contend in the CAAC Blue this season. Shinner returns as a first team all-conference runner to lead Grand Ledge.

HOLT

▶ Top runners: Lauren Walker (jr.), Ella Reaves (jr.), Jessica Bossenbroek (sr.)

▶ Outlook: Walker is a returning state qualifier for the Rams.

OKEMOS

▶ Last season: 1st

▶ Coach: Brian Harrod (14th season)

▶ Top returners: Shannon Gillahan (sr.), Lily Salazar (sr.), Nicole Mays (sr.), Elizabeth Shafer (so.), Bryna Mead-O’Brien (sr.), Fiona Whitmyer (so.), October Harns (so.), Lilli Vandervennet (sr.), Maria Ganshyna (jr).

▶ Other contributors: Lola Walworth (jr.), Gabby Fugazzi (fr.), Maya Demshur (fr.), Olivia Love (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Six returning runners for the Wolves will help them compete for a fourth consecutive league title and fourth consecutive Greater Lansing championship.

WAVERLY

▶ Top runners: Hawa Amir (fr.), Thalia Pratt (sr.)

CAAC RED

▶ Coaches' predictions: 1. St. Johns, 2. Mason, 3. Williamston, 4. Haslett, 5. Fowlerville, 6. Eastern

▶ Top runners: Clara Fletcher, St. Johns; Meghan Ford, Mason; Ava Schafer, St. Johns; Nicole Schafer, Williamston

EASTERN

▶ Coach: Kittie Lynch (15 th season)

▶ Top returners: Sydney Leinbach (sr.), Djemillah Hassan (so.)

▶ Other contributor: Lexandria Albarez (so.)

▶ Outlook: Leinbach is in her fourth varsity season for the Quakers, who are working toward being competitive and mentally tough this fall.

FOWLERVILLE

▶ Last season: 5th

▶ Coach: Amy Maurer (14th season)

▶ Top returners: Delaney Richardson (so.), Maria Beach (so.), Bethy Marschall (so.)

▶ Other contributor: McKenna Rudnicki (fr.)

▶ Outlook: The Gladiators have a young team with lots of potential according to Maurer. Richardson earned honorable mention all-league honors last fall and is among the key returners.

HASLETT

▶ Coach: Michael Homan

▶ Top returners: Dora Henry (sr.), Abby Russel (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Colette Charcut (fr.), Kate Church (so.)

▶ Outlook: Henry is a fourth-year varsity runner and Russel was a state qualifier last fall to lead the returners for the Vikings.

MASON

▶ Top returners: Meghan Ford (sr.), Aubrey Metzger (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Morgan Clark (fr.), Morgan Allen (fr.), Kaitlyn Gronowski (so.)

▶ Outlook: The Bulldogs are led by Ford, who is a three-time all-state runner.

ST. JOHNS

St. Johns' Clara Fletcher, center, runs during the Division 2 girls state cross country final on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

▶ Coach: Bob Sackrider

▶ Top returners: Clara Fletcher (sr.), Abby Young (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Ava Schafer (fr.), Miriam Kloha (so.), Sylvia Thomas (sr.)

▶ Outlook: The Redwings expect to be among the area’s top teams once again and have a pair of key returners in Fletcher and Young. Schafer is a newcomer who has made a big impact.

WILLIAMSTON

▶ Last season: 1st

▶ Coach: Paula Maurer-Westbrook (44th season)

▶ Top returners: Nicole Schafer (jr.), Tamara Stoner-Sleight (jr.), Reese Supianoski (so.)

▶ Other contributor: Sophia Schafer (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Nicole Schafer was a regional medalist and is joined by Stoner-Sleight and Supianoski as returning all-league runners for the Hornets. Sophia Schafer is among a talented group of underclassmen who will help Williamston replace the production of three runners to graduation.

CAAC WHITE

▶ Coaches' predictions: 1. Lansing Catholic, 2. Eaton Rapids, 3. Charlotte, 4. Portland, 5. Ionia, 6. Olivet, 7. Lakewood, 8. Sexton

▶ Top runners: Tessa Roe, Lansing Catholic

CHARLOTTE

▶ Top runners: Avari Montgomery (so.), Isabelle Goodrich (jr.), Baylee Moore (so.), MacKenzie MacDonald (jr.), Andie Wildern (so.), Helena Goodrich (fr.)

EATON RAPIDS

▶ Top runners: Sienna Eaton (sr.), Kennedie Crow (so.), Brooklyn Hekman (fr.), Zoe Hankey (jr.)

IONIA

▶ Coach: Brianna Wiles (1st season)

▶ Top returners: Carleigh Thompson (so.)

▶ Outlook: Thompson will look to head a young roster to help the Bulldogs compete in the CAAC White.

LAKEWOOD

▶ Top runners: Ana Grant (fr.), Emma Tidd (so.), Allison Slater (sr.),

LANSING CATHOLIC

Lansing Catholic's Tessa Roe approaches the finish line during the Division 3 state cross country final on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

▶ Last season: 1st

▶ Coach: Tim Simpson (24th season)

▶ Top returners: Tessa Roe (sr.), Frances Melinn (so.), Stella Lipinski (so.), Bri Van Zwoll (so.), Paige Kutas (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Grace Wonch (fr.), Avery Miller (fr.), Bella Yun (fr.), Kaitlin Ludwig (so.)

▶ Outlook: Roe returns as an All-State runner to help lead a young roster and look to help them secure another CAAC White title.

OLIVET

▶ Top runners: Olivea Gessner (sr.), Haylie Vanderwal (so.), Lyla LaPaugh (fr.), Samantha Lawson (fr.), Anneliesse Patterson (fr.)

PORTLAND

▶ Top runners: Avery Wezensky (jr.), Makayla Evansen (so.), Evey Arleth (sr.), Lauren Spitzley (so.), Claire Lyon (so.), Anna Heath (jr.)

SEXTON

▶ Coach: Shelia Nash (10th season)

▶ Top returners: Faiza Mansour (jr.), Ava Allen (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Francoise Sele (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Allen and Mansour will head up the J-Dubbs in the CAAC White.

CMAC

BATH

▶ Top runners: Anna Poppema (so.), Mackenzie Hills (so.), Jordyn Lira (jr.), Wilder Vlasic (so.), Rosa Baker (jr.)

DANSVILLE

▶ Top runner: Mena Mayr (fr.)

FOWLER

▶ Coach: Brett Schafer (9th season)

▶ Top returners: Grace O’Hare (sr.), Rebeca Smith (sr.), Kelcie Pung (jr.)

▶ Other contributors: Isabella Halfmann (fr.), Kerigan Pung (fr.)

▶ Outlook: The Eagles have a small team but hope to reach the Division 4 team finals for a ninth straight season.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

Pewamo-Westphalia's Whitney Werner, right, approaches the finish line during the Division 3 state cross country final on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

▶ Top returners: Whitney Werner (jr.) , Abbie Schneider (so.), Melanie Werner (sr.), Isabell Helman (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Alyssa Kramer (fr.), Jenna Keilen (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Whitney Werner is a two-time all-state runner and among the leaders for the Pirates.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

▶ Coach: Dan Lawless (14th season)

▶ Top returners: Laynie Meredith (sr.), Olivia Pung (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Arianna FoxElster (sr.), Marian Davlin (fr.), Siena Schafer (fr.), Emma Martin (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Meredith was injured last season and returns as the top runner for the Shamrocks, while Pung is a third-year varsity runner. St. Patrick has a goal of placing as a team at the state meet.

POTTERVILLE

▶ Top runners: Autumn Reynolds (jr.), Alaina Driver (so.), Emalee Scott (jr.)

SARANAC

▶ Top runners: Alyssa Possehn (jr.), Estelle Rockhold (sr.), Gabby Vroman (so.), Lydia Rasmus (fr.), Madison Trahan (sr.)

OTHERS

ASHLEY

▶ Coach: Hannah Williams (5th season)

▶ Top returners: Sophia Wirt (sr.), Paige Larsen (fr.), Peyton Rohn (8th)

▶ Outlook: A young roster will lead the Bears to compete this season.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

▶ Last season: 6th

▶ Coach: Grant Woodman (12th season)

▶ Top returners: Mary Beth Hyatt (sr.), Emma McCarty

▶ Other contributor: Kaylie McCracken

▶ Outlook: Showing consistent improvement, getting as many runners to the state finals as possible and competing as a full team are focuses for the Eagles.

LESLIE

▶ Last season: 1st GLAC

▶ Coach: Ron Beegle (8th season)

▶ Top returners: Erin Lubahn (jr.), Jaidyn Smith (jr.), Hailey Creisher (so.), Jalynn Schmelter (sr.)

▶ Other contributors: Mia Papendick (fr.), Makya Isham (fr.)

▶ Outlook: The Blackhawks will contend for a chance at the regional title behind four returning all-league runners.

MAPLE VALLEY

▶ Last season: 7th GLAC

▶ Coach: Tiffany Blakely (10th season)

▶ Top returners: Lilly Faurot (sr.), Mackenzie Decker (sr.), Brianna Gurd (jr.), Ada Marie Blakely (so.)

▶ Other contributors: Isabel Emerick (jr.), Addison Shank (so.), Arial Coleman (jr.), Brittany Clark (fr.)

▶ Outlook: The Lions are fielding a full girls team for the first time since 2018 and hope to do well in the Big 8. Faurot is in her fourth season on varsity and was an all-GLAC runner.

OVID-ELSIE

▶ Last season: 1st MMAC

▶ Coach: Brian Powell (1st season)

▶ Top returners: Clarissa Baese (so.), Audrey Bensinger (so.), Piper White (jr.), Kaia Spiess (sr.)

▶ Other contributor: Hannah Koutz (jr.)

▶ Outlook: White and Baese were state qualifiers and first team all-league runners last season for the Marauders, who look to contend for another league title.

OWOSSO

▶ Last season: 3rd

▶ Coach: Brock Holtsclaw (9th season)

▶ Top returners: Libby Summerland (sr.), Josie Jenkinson jr.), Emma Crandell (so.), Onna West (jr.), Natalie Summerland (jr.0

▶ Outlook:The Trojans have a small roster but do have talent led by Summerland and Jenkinson, who were first team all-Flint Metro Leaguer performers. Owosso hopes to contend in the Flint Metro League.

STOCKBRIDGE

▶ Last season: 2nd GLAC

▶ Coach: Lissa Avis (4th season)

▶ Top returners: JayLee Chapman (so.), Ava Vaccaro (jr.)

▶ Other contributor: Emily Satkowiak (fr.)

▶ Outlook: Chapman and Vaccaro were all-league runners and top-five finishes at the regional last season for the Panthers. Stockbridge, which won a regional last season, seeks a return to the state finals.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Greater Lansing high school girls cross country overview