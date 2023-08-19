What to know about Glendale football after Mike Mauk's sudden departure

Things are different at Glendale, but they're also similar.

A member of the Mauk family called plays and gave direction to a trio of quarterbacks at a four-team jamboree on Friday at Fair Grove.

The Falcons didn't deviate from their throw-it-all day offense, either — a Mauk hallmark with national pedigree.

Interim head coach Joel Heman — a well-known figure in Glendale circles — was in a familiar position after leading Glendale's football program 12 years ago before pursuing another career.

After veteran head coach Mike Mauk's departure two weeks before the Falcons' season opener against Waynesville, Heman is the boss again and hopes to be an efficient stopgap until a permanent replacement is named in 2024.

Mauk's son, former Mizzou quarterback Maty Mauk, is Heman's offensive coordinator, a role that belonged to older brother Ben Mauk in previous seasons. Maty's other older brother, Jonathan Mauk, is still coaching Glendale's linebackers.

Glendale offensive coordinator Maty Mauk, left, seen here the Football Jamboree at Fair Grove High School on August 18, 2023. (Credit: Bruce Stidham Special to the News-Leader)

Mike and Ben Mauk have both departed for unclear reasons. The Springfield School District said it can't comment on the matter, but there had been contention between Mike Mauk and SPS in recent years over an age discrimination lawsuit he filed against the district.

Heman also couldn't comment on the situation but appeared happy with the former SEC starter having a bigger role on his staff.

"We're having (Maty Mauk) run the offense so we can stay constant," said Heman, whose program will have a new quarterback after the graduation of standout Cole Feuerbacher, now a freshman on Missouri State's roster.

The Falcons may not know who their new starting quarterback is until next week, just before its season opener against Waynesville.

In a jamboree Friday that featured Glendale, West Plains, Fair Grove and Marshfield, teams shared half the field and often mixed starters and reserves to help get a feel of their potential depth.

Glendale sophomore Cash Newberry looks for a target in Friday's jamboree against West Plains in Fair Grove.

Heman used three quarterbacks, including junior Rex Deters (a key wide receiver last season), sophomore Cash Newberry, and highly anticipated senior transfer Kylan Mabins, a starter at crosstown rival Kickapoo last season.

Mabins' transfer status is uncertain. Heman said that the Missouri State High School Activities Association will likely let Glendale know "a final determination" by Tuesday if Mabins is eligible to play this season. He is currently listed on the Glendale's roster.

"We have three great options, so we'll see what we have," Heman said of his quarterbacks. "(Today we were) looking for some receivers and some offensive lineman. We'll look at film and see if anyone separated themselves from another."

Heman inherited one of the top collegiate prospects in the region in Tennessee-bound defensive end Kellen Lindstrom.

West Plains' offense has size

West Plains wide receiver Briggs Hughston, right, looks upfield against in a Friday jamboree at Fair Grove.

A 6-foot-6, 230-pound wide receiver, West Plains senior Briggs Hughston certainly has the optics of a Division I recruit.

He has the talent, too. Hughston is committed to Northern Iowa, where he is expected to bulk up a few more pounds to play tight end.

West Plains, which reached the Class 4 semifinals a year ago, has plenty of other sizable figures that make them a punishing force.

"Especially playing against Class 4 teams," Briggs said. "A bunch of them are just as big as us, but we do seem to overpower a lot of others."

West Plains is especially big at its skills positions, which appeared to tower over most defenders during Friday's jamboree at Fair Grove.

At 6-3, 195 pounds, Rylan Kenslow is another trusty target, along with 6-2 receiver Preston Ramsuer. The Zizzers' new starting quarterback, junior Isiah Jones, is 6-3 with a strong arm. He will share a backfield with 6-3, 250-pound running back Dawson Howell.

West Plains lost several key seniors to graduation, but Briggs believes it has the means to reload.

"Our chemistry is way better than last year," Briggs said. "I think if we played last year's team, we could beat them."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Glendale football reacts to Mike Mauk departure 2 weeks before season