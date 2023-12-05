What to know about girls basketball in the Bucks County area this season

High school girls basketball returned to the courts in Bucks County and the region on Dec. 1, marking the first official day of the winter season. And what a season it looks to be.

Here’s what you should know about Bucks County area teams in the 2023-24 season.

Girls Basketball will feature Bucks County player milestones

Pennsbury junior Sofia Vitucci looks to pass at Spring-Ford Area High School in Royersford on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Pennsbury placed fourth in District One after falling to Spring-Ford in the third place game, 50-33.

There are numerous players on pace to surpass 1,000 career points this season.

Pennsbury senior Sofia Vitucci was the Falcons’ leading scorer last season, and she concluded her junior year with 901 points. Other players on ‘1,000 point-watch’ this season include Upper Moreland senior Holly Gohl and Bensalem senior Amber Howard.

Neshaminy is preparing for two milestone celebrations, with both Reese Zemitis and Lola Ibarrondo close to reaching the mark.

New head coaches in the SOL, BAL and Inter-Ac

Council Rock South celebrating a three point basket against Abington during their girls basketball game in the Jim Church Classic at Souderton High School in Souderton on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Six Courier/Intell teams in Bucks and Montgomery counties, have new head coaches this season.

The Suburban One League features three, but not all are unfamiliar faces.

Jesse Krasna, who coached Council Rock North boys for seven years, moves to the other side of the district to coach the CR South girls. Krasna takes over for Blair Klumpp, who stepped down after a successful six-year stint at the helm.

At Abington, longtime girls coach Dan Marsh moved over to the boys side, while Allison Lawson began her tenure as girls head coach. At Upper Moreland, Josh Adelman replaces Matt Carroll, who stepped down after last season.

For the first time in 25 years, Germantown Academy will have a new coach. Lauren Power steps in after the retirement of Sherri Retif, who won 20 Inter-Academic League titles. Power previously coached Inter-Ac rival Academy of Notre Dame, where she accumulated 76 wins and one league title in four seasons.

The Bicentennial Athletic League also has a couple new faces on the sidelines, with Don Sobetsky at Dock Mennonite and Connor Collins at Morrisville.

Pennsbury, Gwynedd Mercy coaches also approaching major milestones

Pennsbury girls basketball head coach Frank Sciolla gives instructions during a timeout at Spring-Ford Area High School in Royersford on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Pennsbury placed fourth in District One 6A after falling to Spring-Ford in the third-place game, 50-33.

Frank Sciolla is already a legend in the basketball community and, soon, the Pennsbury coach will have another page in the history books.

Sciolla, who coached Pennsbury boys team from 1995-2010, before returning to the school in 2016 to coach the girls team, is closing in on 500 career wins. He has 493 victories after the Falcons’ season-opening victory against Archbishop Ryan on Friday.

Sciolla is well-known not only for his success on the court, but for his community involvement.

Gwynedd Mercy coach Tom Lonergan is six victories away from his 200th win with the Monarchs, setting him up for an even bigger milestone. Lonergan, who previously coached at Central Bucks East and Bishop McDevitt, needs just 26 wins to reach 800 for his storied career.

The Monarchs went 26-1 in 2021-22, when they reached the state quarterfinals.

New looks for defending state champs Lansdale Catholic, Archbishop Wood

The Crusaders won their first-ever PCL title and state championship last season, and they are hungry for more.

Losing cornerstone player and four-year starter Gabby Casey (St. Joseph’s) means a major adjustment, as she led the team in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks. But Sanyiah Littlejohn, Olivia Boccella and Nadia Yemola, who each averaged 10-plus points per game, are more than capable.

Archbishop Wood has won three straight state championships, never seeming to miss a step regardless of lineup changes.

While last year’s team didn’t have a superstar player, as it did in previous years with Ryanne Allen and Kaitlyn Orihel, the Vikings lost seven seniors — most notably, Deja Evans (Albany) and Kara Meredith (Holy Family). As in previous years, the Vikings should continue to roll, with Division I recruits Ava Renninger and Emily Knouse, and talented freshman Sophia McDonald.

