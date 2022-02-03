Get to know new Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

Mike Kafka with Chiefs wearing hat at news conference

The Giants are expected to bring in new OC Mike Kafka to join head coach Brian Daboll's staff and round out his coordinator group.

So who exactly is this Kansas City Chiefs QB coach? Let's take a look:



Kafka’s rise with the Chiefs

In 2017, the Chiefs hired Kafka as the team’s offensive quality control coach. In his first season, the Chiefs’ offense ranked fifth in yards and sixth in points scored with Alex Smith still under center.

A year later, Kafka was promoted to quarterbacks coach — the same season Mahomes took over the starting role.

That season, the Chiefs had one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history, ranking first in both yards and points scored with 565, the third-most by a team in a single season. Mahomes went on to win the MVP award, breaking four club passing records and throwing for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns — just the second player to accomplish that feat in NFL history.

Despite losing to the New England Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship game, Kafka and Mahomes came back in 2019 and were once again in the upper echelon in every offensive category.

Returning to the AFC Championship game, this time against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs won the game before beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl — Kafka’s first as a player or coach.

The following season, the Chiefs added passing game coordinator to Kafka’s title.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka (L) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won 42-37.

Before Kansas City

In 2016, prior to joining the Chiefs, Kafka served as a graduate assistant at Northwestern University where he played college football.

“With Kafka's assistance, the Wildcats averaged 398.2 yards per game and 26.0 points per game, which led to a New Era Pinstripe Bowl selection where they beat No. 23 Pittsburgh, 31-24, inside Yankee Stadium,” according to the Chiefs official website.

Kafka's Playing Days



The 34-year-old Kafka is also a former NFL quarterback.

Taken in the fourth round in the 2010 draft by then-head coach Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles, Kafka was primarily a backup. He played for seven different teams in his career including the Eagles, Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Titans and Cincinnati Bengals but only saw the field during the 2011 season with the Eagles.

At Northwestern, the Chicago-native appeared in 30 games and threw for 4,265 yards and 19 touchdowns and still holds the team’s single-game records for passing yards (532) and rushing yards (217) by a quarterback.