Get to know Giants GM finalist Adam Peters, who could hire Josh McDaniels as head coach

With the Giants in the late stages of the search for their next general manager, San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters is a finalist for the job.

Per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the 42-year-old Peters has a "dazzling resume."



Here is what you need to know about Peters...



Career working in the NFL

The 42-year-old Peters has been with the 49ers since 2017, and has spent the last four seasons as their vice president of player personnel.

Before joining the 49ers, Peters worked for the Denver Broncos for eight years in a number of roles, including director of college scouting and as a national and regional scout.

Peters' first job in the NFL was with the New England Patriots, where he worked as a scout from 2003 to 2008.

Per Vacchiano, during Peters' time as a scout, he was known for "unearthing hidden gems."

Josh McDaniels could be his preferred coach

In the event Peters gets a GM job, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels -- whom Peters worked with while with the Patriots and Broncos -- could be his top choice as head coach.

And for the Giants, the 45-year-old McDaniels -- viewed by many as an offensive genius -- could make sense.

Vacchiano notes that Peters left the Patriots for the Broncos when McDaniels was hired as Denver's head coach in 2009, which is why some believe McDaniels would be Peters' preferred head coach if he becomes a GM.

McDaniels was an assistant with the Pats from 2001 until he was hired by the Broncos, and returned to the Pats as their offensive coordinator in 2012 after working as the then-St. Louis Rams' OC in 2011 following his firing in Denver after two seasons.

In 2018, McDaniels was announced as the the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts before withdrawing from the position on the same day and remaining with the Patriots instead.



Could a Peters hire mean Jimmy Garoppolo to the Giants?

According to Vacchiano, there's a thought that if Peters and McDaniels team up again, they would want to try to acquire 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was drafted by the Patriots in 2014 during McDaniels' second stint there as OC.

And Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers in 2017, about a year after Peters was hired there.

In 2022, the 30-year-old Garoppolo will be entering the final season of the five-year deal he signed before the 2018 season. His contract for 2022 comes with a cap hit of $26.9 million.



Daniel Jones will be entering his fourth year as the Giants' QB next season, but the team has not yet picked up his fifth-year option for 2023.