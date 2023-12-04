What to know about the Gator Bowl: Tickets, parking, Clemson football's bowl game opponent

Clemson football will be spending late December in Florida.

The Tigers will face Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 inside EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Clemson (8-4) is in the Gator Bowl for the first time since the 2008 season, a loss to Nebraska. This season's game will be Clemson's 10th appearance in the bowl game.

Kentucky (7-5) had a disappointing season given preseason expectations, but did finish the regular season with an upset win at in-state rival Louisville. The Wildcats are in the Gator Bowl for the first time since the 2020 season, a win against NC State in the COVID-19 shortened season. This season's game will be Kentucky's third appearance in the Gator Bowl.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

Who is playing in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl?

The bowl's matchup will feature Clemson football vs. Kentucky. The bowl game will be played at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 29.

Where is the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl?

The game will be played at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, home of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

How can I watch the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl?

The game will be televised on ESPN.

What about tickets to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl?

Clemson's athletics department will handle the school's ticket allotment, with information to come soon.

Fans can buy tickets through the Gator Bowl via Ticketmaster. Lower-level face value tickets start at $55. Re-sale ticket prices are subject to change and very well might as the market adjusts to the announced matchup.

All prices noted are before fees. Note that the Tigers will be on the east sideline.

If I am driving to the game, what should I do about TaxSlayer Gator Bowl parking?

Fans can purchase parking through the Gator Bowl via Ticketmaster for $40, plus fees.

When was the last time Clemson football played Kentucky?

Clemson won 21-13 in the 2009 Music City Bowl over the Wildcats in Nashville.

Clemson and Kentucky have played in three bowl games since 1993, including the 1993 Peach Bowl and the 2006 Music City Bowl.

The Wildcats lead the overall series 8-5.

What else should I know?

EverBank Stadium's clear bag policy is consistent with other NFL stadiums' bag policies. Clear bags sized 12'' by 6' by 12'' are allowed, as are small clutch bags/purses no larger than 4 1/2'' by 6 1/2."

