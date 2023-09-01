What you need to know about Gardner-Webb football's 2023 opener vs. Appalachian State

Gardner-Webb football begins its 2023 season on the road, the Runnin’ Bulldogs making the trek to Boone for a matchup with Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. The game is being streamed live on ESPN+. It will also be available on radio via WGNC 1450 AM/101.1 FM.

“I’m excited about our team. We’ve made some big strikes in year three and had a really good finish to last season,” Lamb said of Gardner-Webb’s 2022 season which saw it win seven games, the Big South title and its first round game in the FCS playoffs. “We’re hoping to get started a little quicker this season and get some more Ws in the win column.

“I think we have a very competitive FCS schedule, along with two Group of Five (teams scheduled), including this weekend at Appalachian State.”

HIGH HOPES: Here are three takeaways from Gardner-Webb football media day

THIS 'DOG'S BORN TO RUN: Burns football's Ben Mauney commits to Gardner-Webb football

Appalachian State has won each of its previous six meetings against Gardner-Webb. The teams last played in 2018, the Mountaineers taking a 72-7 win in Boone.

Gardner-Webb has lost its last six road openers, its last win coming in a 31-6 victory over Elon.

Here are a few things to watch ahead of the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ first game of the 2023 season.

Ball security is a must

During his weekly press conference, Lamb said Gardner-Webb’s chances of an upset hinge on its ability to protect the football.

“It’s a very loud environment with a hyped-up crowd. These are two good teams who are very excited to play each other,” he said. “But we have to control our emotions early, take care of the rock, and value the football.”

The Runnin’ Bulldogs won five of six games last fall in which the turnover battle worked in their favor.

Gardner-Webb junior defensive end Ty French looks on from the sidelines as the Bulldogs face North Carolina A&T Saturday afternoon at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium at Gardner-Webb University in Shelby, NC. Gardner-Webb defeated North Carolina A&T 38-17.

Time to hunt

Lamb has high hopes for the Gardner-Webb defense in 2023, the unit returning 10 of 11 starters.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs led the Big South in sacks (38), interceptions (16) and forced turnovers (24) last season.

Reigning Big South Defensive Player of the Year Ty French leads the group. Last fall he had 72 tackles (15 for a loss) and 11.5 sacks.

He’s joined by linebacker William McRainey (104 tackles, 5.5 sacks) and defensive back Raequan Ousley (56 tackles, two interceptions).

New lead dawg

Redshirt sophomore Matthew Caldwell enters the 2023 season atop the Gardner-Webb depth chart at quarterback. A transfer from Jacksonville State, he backed up 2022 Big South Offensive Player of the Year Bailey Fisher last fall.

The 6-4, 203-pound Caldwell saw action in six games during the 2022 season, completing 33-of-55 passes for 374 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll look to build rapport with starting receivers Ephraim Floyd, Brennen McGuire and Karim Page. Caldwell will also have the services of running back Narii Gaither, the Rock Hill, South Carolina, native with 2,579 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Gardner-Webb senior running back Narii Gaither runs the ball against North Carolina A&T Saturday afternoon at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium at Gardner-Webb University in Shelby, NC. Gardner-Webb defeated North Carolina A&T 38-17.

Tough road ahead

Saturday’s trip to Boone is the first of many road tests this fall for Gardner-Webb. In addition to Appalachian State, the Runnin’ Bulldogs travel to Tennessee State, East Carolina and Austin Peay.

Also on tap for Gardner-Webb are November road tests at Bryant and Tennessee Tech.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gardner-Webb football: Scouting report vs. Appalachian State