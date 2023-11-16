What you need to know about Friday's Round 2 playoff football games for Polk County teams

Polk County had 11 teams advance to this year's high school football playoffs. With two teams having a bye last week, the rest went 3-6 with only Lakeland, Lake Wales and Bartow advancing.

The remaining five teams will play in four games as Lakeland and Bartow will play in an all-Polk matchup.

Here's what you need to know about the four playoff games on Friday involving Polk teams.

Bartow (7-4) at Lakeland (8-3)

Lakeland wide receiver Rick Penick breaks a tackle after making a reception on Friday night at Bryant Stadium.

About Bartow: The Yellow Jackets were without starting quarterback KJ Valentine in the regular-season meeting that Lakeland won 30-2. Bartow has allowed seven points or less four times this season. Bartow's win last week was its first playoff victory since 2006, when the Yellow Jackets won three games to become regional champions before losing in the state semifinals.

About Lakeland: Lakeland quarterback Zander Smith has completed 112 of 156 passes for 1,526 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. Markel Johnson (88-446) and Jadarius Dobie (55-395) are the Dreadnaughts' two leading rushers. The top receivers are Jamar Taylor (37-524), Rick Penick (25-396), Pat Dennis and (21-310).

Prediction: Lakeland, 21-7.

Leesburg (10-1) at Lake Wales (11-0)

Lake Wales' Messiah Marlow makes a reception in the first half against Bartow on Friday night at Bartow Memorial Stadium.

About Leesburg: The Yellow Jackets average 200.8 yards passing. Quarterback Salomon Georges completed 132 of 184 passes for 2,209 yards with 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His top receivers are Evan James (33-649) and Demetrice McCray (32-637). Lavoctris Patterson has rushed for 602 yards on 92 carries. Leesburg averaging 42.1 points and is allowing 13.0 points.

About Lake Wales: Lake Wales is averaging 206.1 yards rushing and 123.5 yards passing. Rashad Orr has rushed for 1,336 yards on 150 carries with 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Brycen Levidiotis has thrown for 1,543 yards on 91-for-171 passing with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Kaneilius Purdy averages 26.3 yards per catch. He has 24 receptions for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Gabriel Legrand has 22 receptions for 360 yards. The Highlanders, who have won 26 straight games, are averaging 38.0 points and are allowing 5.2 points.

Prediction: Lake Wales, 35-21.

Lakeland Christian (7-3) at Sarasota Cardinal Mooney (8-2)

Lakeland Christian running back Josh Bellamy is tackled on a run against Victory Christian on Friday night at Viking Stadium.

About Lakeland Christian: Since taking over at quarterback, DJ Howard has 657 yards of total offense. Running back Josh Bellamy has rushed for 1,141 yards and 15 touchdowns on 137 carries. Killian O'Neal has rushed for 578 yards and 11 touchdowns on 80 carries. Ian Gaines has 16 catches for 225 yards.

About Cardinal Mooney: Sophomore quarterback Devin Mignery has throw for 1,011 yards and senior Michael Valentino has thrown for 639 yards. Mignery also has rushed for 646 yards. Carson Beach is the leading rusher with 1,039 yards on 140 carries with 16 touchdowns. Zymarion Lang (30-477) and Teddy Foster (20-313) are the top two receivers.

Prediction: Cardinal Mooney, 28-21.

Victory Christian (5-5) at Zephyrhills Christian (8-2)

Victory Christian Jackson Benton runs toward the end zone against Lakeland Christian in the second quarter on Friday night at Viking Stadium.

About Victory Christian: Victory quarterback Jackson Benton has completed 79 of 150 passes for 1,033 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also is the leading rusher with 241 yards on 69 carries. Kooper Jones is among the most produtive receivers in the county with 35 catches for 550 yards, and DJ Sanders has 23 catches for 278 yards. Victory lost these teams' regular-season matchup, 27-20.

About Zephyrhills Christian: the Warriors have won six games in a row. They split with Polk County teams, losing by a point to Lakeland Christian then beating Victory Christian. Quarterback Parker Stirnkorb has thrown for 2,060 yards and 28 touchdowns on 135-for-206 passing. His top receivers are Kendall Johnson (46-823) and Amarri Range (35-507). Alexavier Harrison is the leading rusher with 707 yards on 106 carries.

Prediction: Zephyrhills, 21-17.

