Know your foe: Which Western Kentucky Hilltoppers might give Ohio State issues

Ohio State Football will face it’s toughest test to date, as it welcomes in the high-powered offense of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Hilltoppers enter the game No. 12 in the nation in passing offense and tied for No. 18 in scoring, with 46.5 points per game. It’s going to be a very solid test of the Buckeye secondary, as they haven’t seen either of their first two opponents really probe the back end of the defense.

That will change this Saturday, and since none of us are Conference USA superfans, this will help figure out which WKU players’ names you might be hearing getting their names getting called often against the Ohio State.

Quarterback Austin Reed

Doing some first glances on guys, starting with WR Malachi Corley and QB Austin Reed from Western Kentucky. Corley has a Day 2 grade from scouting services. Mostly used as a slot screen threat at ~5'11", but his contact balance and strength after the catch are remarkable. pic.twitter.com/ve4OjzsK0l — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) July 1, 2023

Why

Reed knows how to sling it, throwing for 4,744 yards and 40 touchdowns last season. He’s off to a fast start this year as well, upping his completion percentage by percentage points to 67.5%, while throwing for 589 yards and 6 scores in just two games. The epitome of an air raid offense, the Hilltoppers have rushed for just 244 yards on the year, but Reed has 2 scores on the ground as well. The Buckeye defense will have their hands full trying to contain Western Kentucky’s point man.

Defensive back Kendrick Simpkins

Why

It’s a bit odd seeing a cornerback that leads their team in sacks (three), but here we are with Simpkins. The defense has allowed him to roam free, coming off the edge to disrupt offenses. He held more than a few Power-Five offers out of high school, but decided to play for Western Kentucky. Statistically, he’s gotten better every year and looks very much like a big time player maker on the defense who could give this struggling offensive line some issues.

Wide receiver Malaki Corley

Malachi Corley getting open and running after the catch — 👑 pic.twitter.com/gm3SDJi3wQ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 2, 2023

Why

The stats haven’t jumped off the page this season, but they sure did last year. Corley caught 101 passes for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns. Just four receptions for 55 yards on the season due to an injury suffered in the first game, he’s a big play waiting to happen. The Buckeyes will have to be aware of where he is because stopping him will be a big part in slowing down the Hilltoppers’ offense.

Wide receiver Blue Smith

Remember Huber Heights Wayne star Blue Smith ? He returns to Ohio State Saturday to face the Buckeyes & couldn't be more excited to see familiar faces in the Shoe. @TheFeverABC6

Courtesy: @bgdailynews pic.twitter.com/6TgiKDeMUS — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) September 13, 2023

Why

Does this name look familiar? Well it should because Smith was a Buckeye during his freshman season, only to see him transfer out when he couldn’t get on the field consistently. It took a few seasons as a Hilltopper for him to find his way, but he’s made the most out of his opportunities this season, with eight catches for 88 yards and a score. If he’s talented enough to be recruited by Ohio State, then he’s talented enough to give the Buckeyes problems. You also have to expect this is a semi-revenge game for Smith as well.

Linebacker JaQues Evans

JaQues Evans aka DONUT is a menace Voted him as a Preseason 2nd Team All-American 🍩 pic.twitter.com/qt1rWgFSdz — Liam (@Blutman27) September 2, 2023

Why

Evans blew up his junior season, with 107 tackles, and 9 sacks, so he’s a known commodity. Currently tied for the team lead in tackles, it looks like he’s on his way to another season with over 100. If you want to know how much WKU values Evans, he’s scored a touchdown this season on a trick play. He’s athletic, fast, and has good hands, which could lead to some problems for the Buckeye offensive line.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire