Know your foe USC: Which Trojans can give Notre Dame problems

We are not going to state the obvious here, Notre Dame football needs to somewhat contain USC quarterbackCaleb Williams.

It’s a tough task that not many have been able to do, but he’s not the only weapon that the Trojans will bring to South Bend on Saturday evening. As one of the top ranked teams in the country and one of the few remaining unbeaten teams, USC has talent all over the field. Even if it does seem like they have underperformed.

Let’s take a look at some of the other Trojans that could give Notre Dame problems this weekend.

Bonus - Wide receiver Zachariah Branch

Freshman USC receiver Zachariah Branch, who is dealing w/ an injury, has yet to be a full participant at practice this week. Lincoln Riley said he’s still progressing and better off than he was last week. But my guess would be Branch is a long shot to play at Notre Dame. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) October 12, 2023

Why

As a general fan of college football, Branch is one of the most electric players in the country. As a true freshman. His numbers won’t jump off the page, as he is being eased in on offense, but his biggest impact is on special teams. Branch averages 28.5 yards-per-kickoff return with a score and 22.6 yards-per-punt return with a score. Those are elite numbers and he’s a game breaker if he gets his hands on the ball. The only issue is he might be out due to an injury, but if he does play, Branch is one of the most electric players in the country.

Defensive end Solomon Byrd

Teams w/ 2 Players in the Top 10 in both Sacks & TFL: 1. USC – Jamil Muhammed & Solomon Byrd ⚔️ …that’s it, that’s the list #FightOn✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lfL2ho1W2f — Arrogant Nation✌🏻 (@FightOnRusty) October 10, 2023

Why

While the majority of the Trojan defense has struggled, Byrd hasn’t. He’s had a monster season with 4.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles while batting down a pass and racking up 19 tackles. With the Notre Dame offensive line having some struggles last week against Louisville, Byrd could be licking his chops at a chance to go against Joe Alt and Blake Fisher.

Running back Marshawn Lloyd

Catching up on RB film – USC's MarShawn Lloyd 31 missed tackles forced already! (per PFF) Looking like one of the best transfers in the country and draft stock climbing pic.twitter.com/1kklNWxJ1Y — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 10, 2023

Why

Although Lloyd is on the smaller side, he’s explosive running with the ball. He’s extremely difficult to take down and give some of the tackling issues the Irish have had this season, he has the ability to keep them up. They’ll have to gang tackle and wrap well against Lloyd.

Defensive end Jamil Muhammad

.@uscfb rush end @j9mil___ is currently 6th in the nation with 6 sacks so far this season! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/D00HerCdd9 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 10, 2023

Why

Muhammad leads the PAC-12 in sacks, while he’s tied for 6th nationally with six. The Irish offensive line got pushed around a bit in against Louisville, something that not many of us are accustomed to seeing. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Muhammad in the Notre Dame backfield more than a few times.

Wide receiver Brenden Rice

We know NFL scouts are on a guy when @seniorbowl phone starts ringing and that started happening couple weeks ago with USC’s Brenden Rice. Checkout hesitation on this release to setup the slant—that’s next level route polish. Cool seeing @BrendenRice make name for himself… pic.twitter.com/piUwmX8eVS — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 4, 2023

Why

The senior has a big time frame at 6-foot, 3-inch and 210-pounds, and as much as it makes sense for Benjamin Morrison to shadow him, there are just too many offensive weapons for the Trojans. Rice is well on his way to his best statistical season of his career, he’s already passed his single-season high in touchdowns with seven. He’s averaging over 20 yards-per-catch, so the explosive plays are there.

Wide receiver Taj Washington

Keller Williams 71-yard touchdown pass to Taj Washington! #USCvsCU Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/BFo4V8V7TL — Annie (@Annie465Annie) September 30, 2023

Why

One of Williams favorite targets, Washington leads the team in receiving yardage with 456 and is second on the team in scores through the air with five. From the slot, the smaller receiver does very well in the scramble drill and will be part of the test of the Irish secondary.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire