Know the foe: Tulsa Golden Hurricane to know for Oklahoma’s first road trip of the season

Oklahoma enters its third game of the 2023 season 2-0 ahead of their final nonconference game. Oklahoma makes the trip to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane led by former Sooners offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Wilson was the offensive coordinator for the Sooners from 2002-2010. There is a healthy bit of respect between Brent Venables and Kevin Wilson. Both worked under Bob Stoops as coordinators for many years. Kevin Wilson left his post as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator last offseason to take over the Tulsa program.

His program is in the process of renovation, but Wilson has done an excellent job getting them ready to go. The team is 1-1 after a win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the opener. They then took a trip out west to Washington, resulting in a 43-10 loss.

On Saturday, Tulsa will be fired up to play the state’s most prominent football program, the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma should win this game, but that doesn’t mean they should take their opponents lightly.

To get ready for Oklahoma vs. Tulsa, here are three Golden Hurricane to know ahead of Saturday’s contest.

1. The Tulsa QB Room

Oklahoma will have to deal with some uncertainty in their preparation for Tulsa.

Braylan Baxton, the listed starter on Tulsa’s depth chart, is dealing with an injury. Wilson said he couldn’t say who would start in media availability yesterday.

Roman Fuller and Cardell Williams took snaps at quarterback in their week two loss at Washington.

Williams went 6 of 14 for 65 yards and threw an interception, while Fuller fared better, going 12 of 18 for 85 yards and a touchdown.

No one knows what to expect, but all three quarterbacks have game experience, and Oklahoma will have to break down the film on all three to be prepared.

If they were healthy, Braxton would be the guy because of the blend of athleticism and throwing ability he provides.

Though there’s a bit of uncertainty at the most important position, you cant’ take a Kevin Wilson offense lightly.

2. Braylin Presley, WR

A former Oklahoma State Cowboy, Braylin Presley is a different breed of playmaker than what Oklahoma has had to worry about this season. Braylin is the younger brother of Oklahoma State standout Brennan Presley.

Presley is lacking in the height department as he stands just five-foot-seven. However, he makes up for it with his speed and quickness. Oklahoma must be disciplined and on top of their game to bottle him up.

His coaches are high on him, and while he didn’t do much in week 1, he caught three passes for 54 yards on Saturday against the Huskies.

Regardless of the QB, expect Tulsa to scheme ways to get Presley the ball in space. We’ve seen the damage Brennan can do, so Oklahoma can’t overlook Braylin Presley in this contest.

3. Ben Kopenski, EDGE

Ben Kopenski is one of the more notable names on a solid Tulsa defense. There’s a lot of veteran leadership on the roster, especially on the defensive side of the football.

Kopenski is a smaller EDGE defender, but after getting his start at Oklahoma State as a walk-on, Kopenski has become a solid collegiate football player. As a senior in 2022 at Oklahoma State, he played in all 13 games and was credited with 14 tackles, including four TFLs, 3.5 sacks, and eight QB hurries. He has two sacks this season and is currently tied for fourth in the AAC.

Whether he faces Walter Rouse or Tyler Guyton, the Sooners must account for Kopenski off the EDGE.

