Know your foe Purdue: Which Boilermakers could give Ohio State problems

Let’s be honest here, as an Ohio State Football fan, the depth of Purdue knowledge isn’t very high.

The Boilermakers aren’t a team that is vying for anything nationally, they have first-year head coach in ryan walters and are currently just 2-4 on the season. What they have going for them is that the Buckeyes have not fared very well playing in West Lafayette, since 2000, Ohio State has a record of 3-5.

Not great results for the Buckeyes on the road facing a mid-tier program. The reality of the situation is that Purdue plays up when Ohio State comes to town and these are a few of the Boilers that could give the Buckeyes problems.

Wide receiver Deion Burks

DEION BURKS WITH THE 84 YARD TD 😲 (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/kAYmNXKHh9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2023

Why

The favorite target of quarterback Hudson Card, Burks is the only receiver that has more than one touchdown reception with four. He leads the team in receiving yards, so the Buckeye secondary will have to keep an eye out for him. If they can stop him, they will make this offense fairly one-dimensional.

Defensive back Dillon Thieneman

Kid just keeps ballin' out 🔥🔥@DillonThieneman earns his second B1G Freshman of the Week honor after adding this third INT and 8 more tackles this weekend! 📰 | https://t.co/y96OWgGN8n pic.twitter.com/TaeafWoIgG — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) October 9, 2023

Why

You’d have to expect every team the Buckeyes face is going to shade coverage over to Marvin Harrison Jr., and this week even more with the potential that Emeka Egbuka is out. Thieneman, a freshman, is Purdue’s best coverage player and it shows with three interceptions. Not only that, he’s sure handed at making tackles, with a team leading 53 stops on the year.

Linebacker Kydran Jenkins

Why

The senior is having himself quite a potential send off, just one sack off from his career high of five. He’s a load that will come off the edge, but is solid in run support as well. With the way that the Buckeyes have had some struggles on the offensive line, the focus has to be stopping Jenkins from getting to Kyle McCord.

Edge Nic Scourton

Nic Scourton (@NicCaraway3) of @BoilerFootball with the chop/spin sack. Beats the over-setting tackle & RB chip with the spin move inside. Executes a textbook “gator roll” tackle for the sack! #passrush #boilerup S/O @CoachCook73 for the clip! pic.twitter.com/EZdScGe9g2 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 12, 2023

Why

Jenkins isn’t the only Purdue pass rusher that can give the Buckeye offensive line fits, Scourton can as well. He’s right behind with 3.5 sacks and although he’s listed as a linebacker, his 6-foot, 4-inch, 280-pound frame tells me otherwise. Jenkins is a load and will be for the interior linemen.

Defensive back Cam Allen

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT Purdue safety Cam Allen is back for a fifth season and he will be the anchor of the Boilermakers’ defense. Coming off of a 5 turnover season, Allen is a speedy ballhawk who could’ve made it in the NFL but instead opted return. HUGE season incoming🔥 pic.twitter.com/dznd32hWqG — BIG Banter (@BIGBanterSports) July 12, 2023

Why

If you couldn’t tell, the Purdue offense doesn’t concern me much, it’s defenders like Allen that do. With the Buckeyes having issues moving the ball on the ground, defensive backs will get tested and he’s one that can pass that test. On the year he’s picked off two passes and batted away two others. Allen has the size at 6-foot, one-inch and 195-pounds to give some of the younger Ohio State receivers some issues.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire