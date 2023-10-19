Know your foe, Penn State: Which Nittany Lions could give Ohio State problems

Although this is Ohio State Football’s second top-10 matchup of the year, this weekend’s game against Penn State has a different feel.

Notre Dame is a great team, but this game has more implications, specifically conference ones. The winner of this game will be viewed as one of the best in the country, as their body of work will have a very impressive win and look very favorably to the College Football Playoff committee.

The Nittany Lions enter this game with a great team, one that his talented on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a look at which PSU players Ohio State will need to contain in order to get a victory on Saturday afternoon.

Why

The two-headed rushing attack for the Lions have almost identical numbers on the year. Each has about 360 yards, but Singleton has double the amount of scores with six touchdowns. He is also the bigger pass catching threat, so the Buckeye linebackers have to be ready for him leaking out. This duo is very solid for Penn State.

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith

FOUR TDs FOR DREW ALLAR@PennStateFball strikes again on a perfectly placed pass. pic.twitter.com/X5L9FMa36o — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 24, 2023

Why

The go-to target for quarterback Drew Allar, Lambert-Smith has almost double the amount of catches as the next Nittany Lion. His ball tracking skills are extremely impressive and he knows how to dictate the scramble drill as well. With Denzel Burke most likely being out, the Ohio State secondary will be challenged trying to stop Lambert-Smith.

Linebackers Curtis Jacobs & Kobe King

Why

After watching Penn State’s game against Illinois, these two stood out. Jacobs was all over the field, blitzing, dropping back into coverage and playing the run. King, whose brother is safety Kalen, has a similar style of play as Jacobs, which is why they were bunched together. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is not afraid to mix up who does what with this group due to them all being very solid. They lead an impressive group of linebackers.

Defensive end Adisa Isaac

✅ 4 tackles

✅ 2.5 sacks Adisa Isaac (@A1Isaac1) had himself a day vs UMass. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WvI0U8yb5K — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 18, 2023

Why

You probably expected Chop Robinson to be here, but Isaac has out performed him in every way. He’s the team leader in sacks with 5 and has also forced a fumble along with constant disruption. He’s a big body, who has plenty of pass rush moves and his bag of tricks is deep. Again, the Ohio State offensive line will face a large test.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu

Why

It’s not often that an offensive lineman makes this list, but Fashanu is considered one of the top tackle prospects for this coming NFL draft. He’s got a massive frame, at 6-foot, 6-inches and 319-pounds, which is imposing to say the least. Fashanu is extremely athletic for his size, similar to what Ohio State faced in Notre Dame’s Joe Alt. It’s not too often that you go against two of the best tackles in the country within a few weeks, but the improving Buckeye defensive line will this year.

Quarterback Drew Allar

Cannot stop watching Drew Allar film.pic.twitter.com/xKLg2HwVQy — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) October 11, 2023

Why

The Ohioan returns as the starter and has been great in his first season as the guy for PSU. Twelve touchdown passes to no interceptions is just part of the story, he’s also only taken four sacks on the year. Allar is a huge quarterback, standing 6-foot, 5-inches and weighing 243-pounds, so he’s hard to take down. Not the greatest athlete, but he can move the chains with his legs when needed. The Buckeyes need to use his inexperience against him in a hostile road environment and force mistakes.

