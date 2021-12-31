Know your foe, Oklahoma State: Which Cowboys could give Notre Dame issues

Michael Chen
·3 min read

The day is finally here, after waiting over a month, the Irish hit the field on New Year’s day to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Big XII runners-up will be a challenge for Notre Dame, who has a current 7-game winning streak. They haven’t faced a ranked team since their only loss of the season, to College Football Playoff participant Cincinnati, so the quality of opponent will be much different. Find out below which Cowboys could give the Irish issues in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

Running back Jaylen Warren

The Cowboy’s offense struggled mightily in the Big XII Championship game and the main reason why due to Warren’s absence. The layoff has enabled him to be healthy and the Irish need to focus on stopping the diminutive back.

Warren is explosive, has fantastic balance and is a big time playmaker. Swarming and solid tacking are a must to stop Warren.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez

Another undersized playmaker for the Cowboy’s is Rodriguez, who leads the team in tackles, has three sacks, four forced fumbles and recovered two of them.

Snubbed for Big XII defensive player of the year, Rodriguez has the skill set to bother the Irish at every level.

Wide receiver Tay Martin

Just shy of 1,000-yard receiving, Martin is the biggest threat on the outside for the Cowboy’s. He’s got a bigger frame and uses it extremely well, shielding off defenders to make catches.

Martin runs routes very well also, so the Irish need to keep an eye out where he is, sometimes even getting end-arounds. He’s does well against top competition as well, so stopping Martin is a must for Notre Dame.

Linebacker Devin Harper

The other undersized linebacker, Harper is the better of the two at getting to the quarterback. The Irish have had some issues keeping Jack Coan upright, so making sure Harper doesn’t get a free run at him will be a big key.

Harper’s six sacks are third on the team, second in tackles and also is always around the ball with two fumble recoveries. Keeping Harper in check will be a key for the Irish.

Defensive end Collin Oliver

If you look at tackles numbers, Oliver is much lower on the board, but he’s an absolute monster when it comes to taking down the quarterback. The freshman leads the Cowboy’s with 11.5 sacks, good for 8th overall in the country.

1

1

Recommended Stories