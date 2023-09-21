Know your foe, Ohio State: Which Buckeyes can give Notre Dame problems

Notre Dame football will have all eyes on South Bend this weekend as they welcome in Ohio State for a top-10 matchup.

Both teams are undefeated and have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. For the Irish to come out with a win, they will have to stop a good amount of Buckeyes, starting with Marvin Harrison Jr.

We won’t touch on the star receiver here, as we all know how talented he is, but I will look at some of his teammates. Here are a few Buckeyes that could really give Notre Dame some issues on Saturday night.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

The @OhioStateFB offense looks like the one we all know today. 😰 📺: FOX/@CFBOnFOX pic.twitter.com/QIoeccxPbd — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023

Why

Everyone knows about what Harrison Jr. can do, but it’s the guy that’s behind him that could make just as much noise. Egbuka is also viewed as a potential NFL first round pick, so stopping one receiver just won’t be enough for the Irish. The Buckeyes like to get Egbuka the ball in a variety of ways, so expect him to be targeted somewhere at every level. He’s tied with Harrison Jr. for the team lead in receiving scores with three.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Why

The easiest way to describe Eichenberg is that he’s Ohio State’s JD Bertrand. A occasional flashy play, but it’s the consistency of play that stands out. The Buckeye is a tackling machine, leading them in that department with 20 adding in a sack and forcing a fumble. He’s going to be tasked with helping stop the Irish rushing attack and you should hear Eichenberg’s name often throughout the broadcast.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson

TreVeyon Henderson's speed though pic.twitter.com/bgzC5oyl21 — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 16, 2023

Why

Their junior running back is healthy again, and Ohio State has been feeding Henderson the ball this season. He leads the team in carries, yardage and touchdowns, and although it may seem like the Buckeyes will just air it out, they rely on the ground game as well. Although Henderson might get the majority of carries, his backups are solid as well, starting with Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams. Like the Irish, their running back room is deep.

Cornerback Denzel Burke

Look how fast Denzel Burke closes on the receiver. He is playing superbly this season. pic.twitter.com/qF42AFdk3S — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) September 18, 2023

Why

After having a big freshman season, Burke had a sophomore slump last year. He’s back in a big way, but the stats really don’t give him justice on how well he’s played. Teams often haven’t targeted his side, but Burke does have a pick already. He will be tasked with stopping the ever evolving Irish passing attack.

Quarterback Kyle McCord

Kyle McCord had a big-time game today. 💯 Watch each of his 3 @OhioStateFB TDs passes. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zYbaRiyx34 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023

Why

For the first two weeks of the season, McCord was in a battle with Devin Brown for job and was officially named the guy prior to their game against Western Kentucky. All he did was go out and throw for 318-yards with 3 touchdowns while completing 82.6% of his passes. The Ohio State offense seems to be hitting their stride and McCord is a big reason why. He will test the Irish secondary, as he can make the majority of throws across the field. The good news for Notre Dame is that this will be his first start away from Columbus and if McCord makes a few mistakes, it could spiral out of hand for him.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire