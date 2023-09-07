Know your foe: Which NC State players could give Notre Dame problems

The first real test of the 2023 season for Notre Dame football comes this Saturday, when they travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on the NC State Wolfpack.

Both teams are undefeated, with the Irish having an extra win due to playing in week zero. The difference for Notre Dame is that they aren’t playing teams that have significantly less talented rosters. (It makes it a bit easier for me to identify who to watch as well)

This isn’t going to be like the first two weeks for the Irish, the Wolfpack have a very good team and here are five players who could give Notre Dame problems on the road this Saturday.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong

Why

Like the Irish, the Wolfpack have a veteran signal caller who has logged 6 seasons of collegiate experience. The lefty got off to another solid start, as Armstrong has completed 65.4% of his throws but has yet to throw for a score. Armstrong ran a lot more than previous games, 19 carries for 96 yards and 2 scores in there opener, so the Notre Dame defense has to respect his legs. We have seen the good, 2021, and the bad, 2022, but like Sam Hartman, he’s with a new team and will be looking to continue to impress his new fan base.

Linebacker Payton Wilson

Who else but Payton Wilson to seal the deal!#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/X8aXwXJjVZ — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 1, 2023

Why

Wilson will be all over the field on Saturday and it looks like he’s back to being fully healthy. He was a menace in the Wolfpack’s opener, registering 10 tackles with an interception. Wilson has very good size for a linebacker, as you expect NC State to try and stop the Irish’s ground attack, so he’s going to get plenty of opportunities to makes plays.

Running back Michael Allen

NC State released its depth chart for the Notre Dame game. – Lyndon Cooper is back in the two-deep, listed at LG with 'OR' between him Anthony Carter Jr. – Michael Allen is now listed with 'OR' between him and Jordan Houston. pic.twitter.com/iAtCYMRPSP — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) September 4, 2023

Why

The running back does a bit of everything for the Wolfpack, as he had 7 touches last game, 4 rushing and 3 as a receiver. Allen averaged 8 yards-per-touch and you have to expect that they will want to get him more chances against the Irish on Saturday. He’s a bit on the smaller side, at least height wise, but he’s got a good center of gravity and isn’t easy to take down.

Defensive tackle Davin Vann

North Carolina State’s Davin Vann (#45) may be undersized, but he’s so freaking explosive with a strong pass rush bag (chop-club-swim for the strip sack in second clip). He was a member of the Freaks List this year and is a 2024 NFL Draft prospect to know in the ACC. pic.twitter.com/3XGpxBV3YL — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 28, 2023

Why

Typically, defensive tackles don’t put up extremely impressive numbers, but Vann did that against UConn in their first game. He had 5 tackles and a sack, which is in line with the kind of production that he’s shown over the course of his career. The interior of the Irish offensive line will have their hands full with Vann.

Offensive tackle Anthony Belton

Why

Belton is a massive tackle that is expected to go fairly early in this coming NFL draft, although not as early as Notre Dame’s Joe Alt. He’s a massive man, standing 6-foot, 6-inches and weighing 336 pounds. With the Irish defensive ends starting to emerge, Belton has the ability to slow them down and give Armstrong time to throw and open up running lanes for Allen and company.

