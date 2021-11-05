Know your foe, Navy: Which Midshipmen could give Notre Dame problems

When any team faces a 2-6 team, you don’t usually expect a lot from the opponent. Although that is true with Navy, as they are set to travel to South Bend, the Irish will have their hands full with the multi-headed rushing attack. The Midshipmen have a few defenders who are solid as well, so they won’t roll over against the Irish. Here are five Navy players who could give Notre Dame problems on Saturday.

Fullback Carlinos Acie

A fullback? Yes, but Acie isn’t you’re prototypical lead blocker, he’s a force in Navy’s option attack. The five-foot-nine-inch and 190-pound back leads the team in yards-per-carry, but he has yet to find the endzone this year or in his career.

Look at the lane Carlinos Acie had on this 64 yard run#Tulsa #Navy pic.twitter.com/7JVhdPYDgP — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) October 30, 2021

This isn’t your typical spread option many teams runs, the quarterback is under center, there’s a lot of post-snap deception and Acie has the ability to pop off a few big runs.

Linebacker Diego Fagot

The senior is an absolute monster on the defense side of the ball. Fagot has filled up the stat sheet for the Midshipmen, leading the team in tackles, has a sack and an interception, has forced and recovered a fumble for a score. Fagot also had a pick-6 called back.

Story continues

This young man can change a game quickly and the Irish have to be aware of the playmaking linebacker.

Cornerback Michael McMorris

Although on the smaller side, McMorris is extremely busy with his hands before and after the catch. He leads the team with three forced fumbles, a testament to him being able to jar the ball loose from receivers grasps.

At the half, UCF leads @NavyFB 23-17. 2nd Qtr Navy recap:

• 24-yd FG by Bijan Nichols

• Blocked punt by Michael McMorris recovered in the end zone by Daniel Taylor for a TD@NavyMutual pic.twitter.com/kZVZJEYMJt — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) October 2, 2021

Oh yeah and McMorris blocks punts as well. He’s another defender who the Irish have to keep an eye on.

Defensive lineman Clay Cromwell

The leader on the team in sacks, Cromwell really doesn’t make a ton of tackles, but when he does get to the ball impact plays happen. The two-and-a-half sacks along with two forced fumbles show that he’s capable of creating some issues for opposing offenses.

Clay Cromwell comes up with the sack on third down and causes a fumble that Tulsa recovers. That's just the third fumble all year for Tulsa. — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) October 29, 2021

Jarrett Patterson’s move to center hasn’t gone as smooth as we all expected and Cromwell could expose him a few times on Saturday.

Linebacker Johnny Hodges

This group of linebackers is extremely impressive and Hodges is one of their best. He’s make plays all year, racking up 46 tackles, a sack, forcing a fumble and picking off a pass.

Johnny Hodges gets the strip-sack on Davis Brin and Navy recovers the fumble! pic.twitter.com/W9YXjbH70V — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 30, 2021

Hodges does a great job timing his blitzes, while having the speed to get to the quarterback. It’s a dangerous combo and could bother the Notre Dame offense Saturday.

1

1