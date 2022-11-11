Know your foe, Navy: Which Middies could give Notre Dame problems

The Irish hit the road this weekend as they face traditional foe Navy. It’s a game that Notre Dame should win pretty handily, but there are still plenty of Middies that could give them issues. Most of them reside on the defensive side of the ball, so Notre Dame’s task won’t be as easy as many would assume. Find out below which Navy players could give the Irish problems.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Wide receiver Maquel Haywood

MAQUEL HAYWOOD TO THE HOUSE 😤 9⃣8⃣-yard kickoff return for @NavyFB. pic.twitter.com/Xvs7f7h8Sb — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2021

You might be looking at Haywood’s position and wondering why a receiver is being highlighted. Well, it’s not for his presence catching the ball, 10 receptions for 175 yards on the year, it’s about his all-around impact. Haywood is second on the team in rushing yards with 406, although he hasn’t found the end zone this fall. Also a threat on special teams, even though that play above is from last year, it show’s the explosiveness that he’s capable of. Haywood is still a player that the Middies want as many touches as possible.

Linebacker John Marshall

John Marshall's 5 pass breakups today are the most by a Navy player since at least 2000 and is tied for the second-most in the country this year. Joey Porter Jr. of Penn State had 6 against Purdue earlier this year. — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) October 30, 2022

The senior is a bit on the lighter side for a linebacker, just 209 pounds, but he’s been a force all year, especially recently. Marshall has racked up 21 tackles in his last two games, 29 if you take it back to three games. He’s had a sack in each of the last two and five total on the season. Marshall is also very good in pass coverage, having knocked away seven passes this season. He’s a the leader on the defense and certainly plays bigger than his listed size.

Story continues

Linebacker Nicholas Straw

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sport

Fifth on the team in tackles with 37, Straw also has added a sack on the year. Those are solid numbers but what stands out like a sore thumb are the 12 pass deflections and one pick on the year. A linebacker that shows that he’s a force in the passing game, in this era of football is extremely impressive. Straw has the size that his teammate Marshall is missing, but they combine to be a very impressive duo.

Defensive end Jacob Busic

Dec 11, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive end Jacob Busic (95) celebrates a defensive stop against the Army Black Knights during the first quarter of the 122nd Army-Navy game. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

A very solid player, Busic has really developed since last year. He has already eclipsed his tackle, sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery numbers from his sophomore campaign. With six sacks on the season and three forced fumbles, the Irish are going to have to protect the ball when they’re near Busic. He is a bit undersized but he makes up for that with his effort.

Safety Rayuan Lane III

Nov 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tyler Scott (21) gets tripped up by Navy Midshipmen safety Rayuan Lane III (18) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

When a defensive back near to leaders in tackles, you know that player is all over the field, which is the case with Lane III. He’s third in tackles for Navy with 56, just one behind linebacker Colin Ramos for second. Lane III isn’t just a great tackler, he’s solid in coverage with four passes deflected on the year. Expect him to be creeping in the box to try and help contain the Irish running attack.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire