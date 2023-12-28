Know your foe: Which Missouri Tigers can give Ohio State problems?

The season concludes for Ohio State football on Friday night, when it faces off against the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

It wasn’t where the Buckeyes wanted to finish their season, but making a New Years’ Six bowl game isn’t anything to scoff at. A major bowl game against an SEC opponent could set the stage for a huge 2024.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet, as the Bucks will still have to take care of business against a very solid Tiger squad. Here are five Missouri players that could give Ohio State some problems as they look to win game No. 12 of the 2023 season.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III

We got our first look at the #mizzou Tigers in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and star wide receiver Luther Burden III looks right at home. He makes this one-handed catch look easy!@KOMUsports @BenArnetKOMU

WATCH📽️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8mt0VVZiBx — Colby Zak (@ColbyZak_News) December 26, 2023

Why

Not many receivers across the nation could enter the Buckeye room and be an immediate starter, but Burden III is one of those. The sophomore is absolutely electric, even if he is one the shorter side at 5-foot, 11-inches. He is compact, weighing 208-pounds. The doubled the next best Tiger receiver’s catches, 83, while gaining 1,197 yards with eight touchdowns. The improved Buckeye secondary will be tested by this elite playmaker.

Defensive end Darius Robinson

#Missouri’s defense has been a fascinating watch over the last few weeks and EDGE Darius Robinson is a big reason why. Added another sack against South Carolina Saturday, now has 3.5 sacks over his last three games. The arm length, motor, power he plays with pops off the screen. pic.twitter.com/ryv05T7HLO — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 22, 2023

Why

Slowly, but surely, Robinson has gotten better each year of his collegiate career, culminating in a 7.5 sack and 41 tackle senior year after moving outside to end after previously playing tackle. The move clearly paid off, making SEC first-team defensive honors. Although the Buckeye offensive tackles have gotten better over the course of the season, their final test will be a tough one against Robinson.

Running back Cody Schrader

The only player in SEC history with 200+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in one game: @MizzouFootball 's Cody Schrader. pic.twitter.com/egP0joip7j — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 12, 2023

Why

Not many players have success when they move from D-II to the Power Five level as a walk-on, but Schrader is one of them. He’s compact at 5-foot, 9-inches, but very powerful — rushing for 1,489 yards with 13 touchdowns. Ohio State has faced a player like him, as a poor man’s Blake Corum from Michigan, so it’ll have an idea of his skillset. Shrader is on a heater, going over 100-yards in each of his last five games, with two of them gaining over 200. He’s played well against some of the SEC’s best, so the Buckeyes will have the tough task of stopping him.

Kris Abram’s-Draine End of Regular Season SEC Rankings:

-1st Passes Defended (11)

-3rd Interceptions (4) The best DB in the SEC.@KD1ERA #MIZ pic.twitter.com/wPi4c1Sn5p — True Tigers (@TrueMIZTigers) November 26, 2023

Why

Most likely, Ohio State will be without Marvin Harrison Jr., so the Tigers best corner will go again some potentially green Buckeye receivers. The All-American had that type of season, with four interceptions, 11 passes broken up, and 47 tackles. That’s some elite production, which would have been quite the matchup for Harrison Jr. Instead, Abrams-Draine will potentially face off against Emeka Egbuka, Xavier Johnson, and a few freshmen receivers. He will likely give Devin Brown second thoughts when throwing his way.

Quarterback Brady Cook

Why

Cook is a solid athlete that can get the ball out quickly. His arm strength is solid, but sometimes he footwork can get a bit off. He’s best when he’s got a clean pocket — which quarterback isn’t. Cook has great touch on deep balls and his accuracy on those throws is also very good. A sneaky athlete as well, he uses his legs to gain positive yards while giving himself time to make plays. In fact, he’s scored eight times on the ground this year. Cook has struggled a bit against top competition, throwing two interceptions each against Georgia and LSU. Stopping Cook is a big key for Ohio State’s defensive success.

