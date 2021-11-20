Know you foe, Georgia Tech: Which Yellow Jackets could give Notre Dame problems

Georgia Tech has not had a good year record wise and most likely that will continue against the Irish Saturday evening. They will still bring a talented team to South Bend, even if it will be more individual players than the whole. Here are five Yellow Jackets that could give Notre Dame issues Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Kyric McGowan

The Yellow Jackets don’t pass often, so don’t expect them to really test the Irish secondary. That doesn’t mean they lack playmakers though as McGowan has had the typical senior uptick season.

He’s one behind his career high in catches, already surpassed yards and touchdowns. McGowan’s yards per catch is solid, at 13.8 but he’s not super explosive. A solid chain mover McGowan can be a pesky target for Notre Dame.

Linebacker Quez Jackson

The biggest playmaker for the GT defense, Jackson flies all over the field making play. With almost 100 tackles on the year, 96, he’s apt at taking down ball carriers when he gets close. Jackson is always close to the ball as well, his two fumble recoveries are tied for the team lead.

Jordan Domineck forces the fumble and Quez Jackson recovers for Georgia Tech pic.twitter.com/oxycmB1gxU — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 26, 2021

He isn’t great at getting to the quarterback, just a sack on the year, but Jackson is bound to make plays as the Irish will try and pound the ball on the ground.

Linebacker Charlie Thomas

Another Yellow Jacket that is on the verge of a career season is Thomas, who is just one tackle away from his personal best. On top of that, he’s already maxed out on his sack totals, three, while forcing and recovering a fumble.

Top5 Team Performances from Week 5 Charlie Thomas' 2.5 sacks and 4.5 TFL highlighted a great overall Georgia Tech performance in their upset win over UNC this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/1GykESpTma — Finnelytics (@Finnelytics) September 28, 2021

Thomas has added two picks also, he’s a terror attacking the quarterback and dropping back into coverage. Thomas has struggled in the 4-game losing streak that GT is currently in, but he’s talented enough to give the Irish a few issues.

Linebacker Ayinde Eley

What’s I’m trying to tell you is that the Yellow Jackets have some very good linebackers and Eley is the final member of the trio. He’s a tacking machine this year, double digit games against Northern Illinois, Kennesaw State, Duke and Virginia Tech this year.

Eley isn’t the best at rushing the passer or dropping back into coverage, but an absolute monster in run support. He’s going to give the Irish running backs issues but luckily he’s only going to be available for a half after being ejected last week for targeting.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

The electric running back will be the focus of the Irish defense, stop Gibbs and you contain the whole GT offense. He’s a big play waiting to happen, over 5 yards-per-carry on the ground while he’s second on the team in yards-per-reception. Gibbs has found the end zone a total of 6 times this year on offensive plays and he’s bound to get plenty of touches. Did I mention that Gibbs an excellent return man as well.

Jahmyr Gibbs is a TD threat from anywhere 🔥@GeorgiaTechFB | @ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/3BBgThUurd — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) November 13, 2021

