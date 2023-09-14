Know your foe, Central Michigan: Which Chips can give Notre Dame issues

For the third game this fall, Notre Dame football is a major favorite and should easily get a victory against Central Michigan.

That doesn’t mean that the visiting Chippewas will just roll over and let the Irish get the win. They still have plenty to play for, so early in the season.

They visiting CMU squad has more than a few play makers on their team that could potentially give Notre Dame a few issues on their way to win No. 4. Here are a few of those Chips that could be a thorn in the Irish’s side and won’t make things easy on Saturday.

Quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr.

Why

Well, Emanuel Jr. does have some issues with his game, especially throwing the ball to the other team, having 3 of his passes taken away so far this year. When he’s not doing that, he does move the ball with his arm and legs. Emanuel Jr. is a true dual threat who can move the chains with either and you’d expect the Irish to try and have a spy on him like last week.

Linebacker Kyle Moretti

🎙️ Defensive Coordinator Robb Akey on the play of linebacker Kyle Moretti and what he means to the @cmu_football team… Listen live on 98.5 FM or here:https://t.co/CKoNzgcz9H #FireUpChips 🔥🆙🏈 pic.twitter.com/qTpLh70eox — CMU Football (@CMU_Football) September 7, 2023

Why

The junior just missed a 100 tackle season last fall, just 8 short of the mark. Moretti added 3 sacks and recovered a fumble, in what has been his best year to date. He’s always around the ball and with the Irish leaning on the run game setting the tone, expect to hear Moretti’s name being called a lot on Saturday.

Wide receiver Chris Parker

Bert sails to Chris Parker for 32 yards and yeah, HE'S GOT THAT BALL‼️ A career-long pass/reception for the pair💪#FireUpChips🔥⬆️🏈 pic.twitter.com/rGCVnBCxdm — CMU Football (@CMU_Football) September 9, 2023

Why

Parker possesses some solid size, at 6-foot, 3-inches and 195-pounds. He’s one of the bigger receivers the Irish will see all year, but really hasn’t produced much until this season. Parker has been very solid, catching 5 balls for 142 yards and a score. His long is 56-yards, which happened last week. Parker struggled against Michigan State in the opener, but he did account for the Chips only score of the day.

Cornerback Donte Kent

Central Michigan’s Donte Kent (#4) excels in quarters and Cover 2 as a natural off-zone cornerback that can lean on his eyes and ball skills to make plays. One of the most consistent DBs in the MAC, Kent is a G5 prospect to know in the 2024 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/drwXJF6BBQ — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) July 2, 2023

Why

With the Irish offensive attack being much more balanced, they’re going to test members of the secondary much more often and Kent will be thrown at. He’s done a good job this season, with 20 tackles and batted two passes away. Each of the last two season, Kent has had at least 14 passes defended, leading the nation with 15 last year, so he’s a tough corner to throw at.

Running back Myles Bailey

Myles Bailey gets one for @CMU_Football 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lkDwhwJrwN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2022

Why

Even though the Chips lack offensive firepower, Bailey is their go to back. They didn’t go to him enough in their loss to MSU, but against New Hamphire, 21 carries for 108 yards and a score. That’s an average of over 5 yards per carry, which plays. Expect for them to try and slow down the game, with a heavy does of Bailey carrying the load.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire