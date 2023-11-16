Know Your Foe: BYU Cougars to know ahead of Oklahoma’s final Big 12 road game

Oklahoma will play its last road game as a Big 12 member on Saturday. Brent Venables leads his team to scenic Provo, Utah, where they take on the BYU Cougars as they scrap to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive.

For Oklahoma (8-2, 5-2 Big 12), it’s somewhat funny that their last road game as a founding Big 12 member will come against one of the conference’s newest additions. However, the mission remains the same: win.

BYU (5-5, 2-5) is looking to get that signature win and, most importantly, clinch bowl eligibility. Motivation won’t be lacking for either team. BYU has had a very up-and-down season, mirroring how Oklahoma looked at some points last year.

The Cougars have some talented pieces, but it’ll take those players and a nearly flawless game to beat Oklahoma on Saturday. How does BYU stack up? Who are their playmakers and difference makers? We’ve covered that below as we break down some BYU Cougars to know ahead of the game.

Jake Retzlaff and Kedon Slovis, QB

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Kedon Slovis is BYU’s starting quarterback when healthy per head coach Kalani Sitake.”I’m not in Kedon’s body, but I can tell you that if he’s at full strength and if he’s ready to go, then he’s our guy usually.”

Slovis has missed the last two games, and Junior Jake Retzlaff started in his place. He looked decent against West Virginia but struggled mightily against Iowa State this past weekend. Against the Cyclones, he was 10 of 27 for 104 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He’s an athletic guy who is not afraid to use his feet, but he’s not nearly as polished a passer as Slovis.

Oklahoma will prepare for both as they should, but the Sooners have seen better quarterbacks regardless of who lines up under center. They should be fine containing either as long as they do their homework and execute.

Kody Epps, WR

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

One of BYU’s top playmakers, Kody Epps, is a name to know. Epps returned as a sophomore this season after a freshman campaign that saw him named to the Pro Football Focus Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team and the Athlon Sports All-Big 12 Preseason Third Team.

Despite missing five games with an injury last season, he finished second on the team in receptions, hauling in 39 passes for 459 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 11.8 yards per reception and 57.4 yards per game.

BYU lost Puka Nacua to the NFL and hoped Epps would step forward. Injuries and inconsistency at QB have plagued their offense. Nonetheless, if the Cougars are to hang with Oklahoma, you can bet Epps will have a significant hand in that.

Kingsley Suamataia, OT

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BYU’s best player is offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia. He is their starting left tackle and one of their captains.

He is also a bonafide NFL prospect and a consensus top-100 prospect on almost every draft board. He has elite athleticism and was the No. 3 player on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” for 2023 over at The Athletic.

He will be a load for Oklahoma as they attempt to rush the passer and will also obliterate the opposition as a lead blocker in the run game.

This will be a different test for whatever defensive player matches up with the future NFL tackle.

Max Tooley, LB

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

If it came to picking the best defender on this BYU defense, the obvious choice is Ben Nywater.

Bywater’s a talented linebacker with NFL size and good sideline-to-sideline speed. He suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Since then, senior Max Tooley has taken over, leading the team in tackles to go with one sack and interception. He’s not Bywater, but he shows up when watching this defense.

Jakob Robinson, DB

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Robinson is right behind Ben Bywater as BYU’s most notable defender.

Robinson is more diminutive for a cornerback, but at 5-foot-10, he plays the game with energy.

He was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the nation’s best defensive back. His lack of size can be used against him, but he has terrific ball skills, as evidenced by his four interceptions, which is tied for second in the Big 12 alongside Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman.

His season includes 51 tackles, four pass breakups, and ten passes defended. He’s an all-around cornerback who will play on Sundays.

Chase Roberts, WR

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The leading receiver for BYU is Chase Roberts. Roberts stands 6-foot-4 and that height will be a problem in single coverage. He leads the team in receiving yards with 524 and is also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire