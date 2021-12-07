Know your foe: What Alabama fans should know about Cincinnati

The votes are in and the matchups are finally set. The Alabama Crimson Tide scurried its way to the top of the final College Football Playoff rankings while Cincinnati held firm at No. 4.

Now that the Tide will officially be matching up with the Bearcats, I thought it was time to take a closer look at how Cincinnati punched its ticket to the final four.

We will take a quick look at their coaching staff, schedule, and stats, so each of you knows a little more about the Bearcats.

First …team info…

Overall Record: 13-0 (8-0 AAC)

Head coach: Luke Fickell

Offensive coordinator: Mike Denbrock (multiple)

Defensive coordinator: Mike Tressel (3-3-5 defense)

Next …the schedule…

Week 1: Miami (OH) – W, 49-14

Week 2: Murray State – W, 42-7

Week 3: at Indiana – W, 38-24

Week 4: BYE WEEK

Week 5: at Notre Dame – W, 24-13

Week 6: Temple – W, 52-3

Week 7: UCF – W, 56-21

Week 8: at Navy – W, 27-20

Week 9: at Tulane – W, 31-12

Week 10: Tulsa – W, 28-20

Week 11: at USF – W, 45-28

Week 12: SMU – W, 48-14

Week 13: at East Carolina – W, 35-13

AACCG: Houston – W, 35-20

Next …team stats…

Offensive Team Stats:

Scoring offense: 39.2 ppg (No. 8)

Rushing offense: 180.23 ypg (No. 48)

Passing offense: 248.7 ypg (No. 50)

Total offense: 428.9 ypg (No. 45)

Third-down conversions: 41.38% (No. 57)

Red zone conversions: 78.69% (No. 96)

Sacks allowed: 20.0 sacks (T-No. 31)

Defensive Team Stats:

Scoring defense: 16.1 ppg (T-No. 4)

Rushing defense: 137.46 ypg (No. 46)

Passing defense: 168.3 ypg (No. 2)

Total defense: 305.8 ypg (No. 7)

Opp third-down conversions: 33.67% (No. 21)

Opp red zone conversions: 66.67% (T-No. 3)

Sacks: 37.0 sacks (T-No. 18)

Last …individual stat leaders…

Passing yards: QB Desmond Ridder (3,190 yards)

Passing touchdowns: QB Desmond Ridder (30 touchdowns)

Rushing yards: Jerome Ford (1,243 yards)

Rushing touchdowns: Jerome Ford (19 touchdowns)

Receptions: WR Alec Pierce (50 catches)

Receiving yards: WR Alec Pierce (867 yards)

Receiving touchdowns: WR Alec Pierce (8 touchdowns)

Tackles: LB Joel Dublanko (106 tackles)

Tackles for loss: DL Curtis Brooks (11.5 TFL)

Sacks: DL Curtis Brooks (7.5 sacks)

Interceptions: LB Deshawn Pace (4 INT)

