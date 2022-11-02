Know Your Foe: 5 things Alabama fans should know about LSU

One of the best rivalries in the SEC will take place this Saturday night in Baton Rouge as Nick Saban and the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide head to Death Valley to take on No. 10 LSU.

Alabama versus LSU has been must-see TV ever since coach Saban took over the Tide in 2007.

LSU features a new leader as long-time Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has taken over the Bayou Bengals and has secured them in the top ten with a 6-2 record on the season.

Before the battle for first place in the SEC West takes place, let’s take a look at a few things that every Alabama fan should know about the LSU Tigers.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is improving

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has begun to feel more comfortable at his new home. Over his last two games, Daniels has thrown for 597 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. All while completing an average of 73% of his passes. Daniels has also added another six touchdowns and 165 yards on the ground over those two contests.

Tigers feature a local product at RB

Armoni Goodwin runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Armoni Goodwin, a Birmingham native, is one of the top running backs for LSU. The true sophomore has 254 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the season.

Alabama has dominated the series under Nick Saban

Nick Saban arrived at Alabama back in 2007 and ever since then, the Crimson Tide has dominated LSU winning 12 of the 16 matchups.

LSU has some young and talented receivers

Don’t let the numbers mislead you, LSU has plenty of talent at the wide receiver position. Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. are all more than capable of breaking a game open for the Tigers.

The Tiger defense features a phenomenal freshman linebacker

You may not know the name yet but true freshman Harold Perkins Jr. has been a menace for the LSU defense this season. His blazing speed coupled with his natural instincts makes him a phenomenal freshman linebacker. No. 40 will definitely be a player to watch on Saturday night.

