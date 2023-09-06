Know the Foe: 5 Mustangs to know before Oklahoma Sooners vs. SMU

Oklahoma has turned the page on Arkansas State and is in preparation mode for their second game of the season. SMU will make the trip from Dallas to Norman for Saturday night’s matchup.

Oklahoma comes in with a nice boost of confidence after dismantling the Red Wolves last week 73-0. SMU comfortably handled Louisiana Tech 38-14. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee is someone Brent Venables has locked horns with before.

Lashlee was previously an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Miami in 2020. In that game, Venables and the Clemson Tigers held the Hurricanes in check in a 42-17 win.

SMU provides a bump in competition for the Sooners, especially at the skill positions. They have several talented players and are more dynamic than what Oklahoma saw in their first game.

We’ve highlighted five Mustangs you need to know before Oklahoma hosts SMU on Saturday.

Preston Stone, QB

The jump in talent from Arkansas State begins with the quarterback position. Former consensus four-star quarterback Preston Stone took over as the starter this offseason from former Sooners Tanner Mordecai.

Stone was an All-American Bowl participant who had offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Auburn.

Stone played in six games as a redshirt freshman last year and made one start. He was 28 of 48 for 388 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

In his opening game against Louisiana Tech, he completed 23 of 37 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He’s plenty mobile and athletic enough to get out and create something on the move. Stone has the requisite arm strength to make all the throws asked of him.

He’s a talented QB who will continue to get better with more reps.

Oklahoma was vanilla in their playcalling against Arkansas State, so Ted Roof and Brent Venables may look to open up a bit, knowing the competition is better.

Jordan Hudson, WR

Wide receiver Jordan Hudson and the University of Oklahoma go way back. Hudson was an Oklahoma commit at one time.

He committed to the Sooners in July of 2020. He was committed almost an entire season before he decided to decommit in 2021 and ended up on the verge of committing to SMU.

The coach who recruited him to SMU eventually took a job elsewhere, and Hudson signed and enrolled at TCU. He played some with the Horned Frogs. In April of this year, he transferred to SMU. And now, for SMU, he’ll take on the Sooners.

It’s a complicated web, but this much is true: Hudson can play football.

At 6-foot-1 and just under 200 pounds, Hudson has relatively good size. He showcased his ability to make a big play on Saturday when he had a 67-yard receiving touchdown.

It’ll be interesting to see how Oklahoma deploys its corners on Saturday, considering Hudson isn’t the only threat at wide receiver the Mustangs have.

L.J. Johnson, RB

Former Texas A&M Aggies running back LJ Johnson was also tied to the Sooners during his recruiting process. So much so the Sooners made it into his top four before he ultimately chose Texas A&M. There was speculation the Sooners would pursue Johnson when he hit the transfer portal early this year, but he ended up at SMU.

Johnson is a talented runner with power and speed. He was a former four-star recruit, and he went off for 128 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries on Saturday. The bulk of that 128 came on a 67-yarder right up the middle against the Bulldogs.

Danny Stutsman, Jaren Kanak, and the rest of the defense will need to be on their game to contain the explosive Johnson on Saturday.

RJ Maryland, TE

When we said the skill position talent would be the biggest hurdle for Oklahoma this week, we meant it. SMU’s starting tight end, R.J. Maryland, is a big-bodied athlete who Oklahoma must figure out how to defend.

He played in all 13 games as a true freshman, making six starts. In those games, he totaled 28 receptions for 296 yards and six touchdowns. Those six scores were good for the second most in a single season for a Mustang tight end.

He eventually ended up being a College Football Network Freshman All-America Honorable Mention. On Saturday, he caught a 50/50 ball over two LA Tech defenders on his way to a five-catch, 58-yard day.

Maryland feels like the exact matchup that Justin Harrington will be deployed for. Someone with size and length and the cover skill to take Maryland out of the game in the intermediate passing game.

Jaylan Knighton, RB

A genuine home run threat at the running

back spot, Jaylan Knighton, could be a problem for the Oklahoma defense. Knighton is under 5-foot-10, but he’s got speed to burn and is very much a one-cut-and-go type of runner.

The Sooners run defense had a superb effort against Arkansas State, but the intensity will have to be raised as they take on Knighton and Johnson.

Knighton’s familiarity with Lashlee during their time in Miami explains his decision to transfer to SMU, which also means he’s very comfortable in this offense.

Bottling him up will take a coordinated effort from all 11 on the defense. If they don’t, he could leave the Sooners in the dust.

