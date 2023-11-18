We know who Florida State will play in ACC Championship Game. Learn more about Louisville

Florida State football knows who its opponent for the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game will be.

No. 10 Louisville defeated Miami 38-31 Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game against the No. 4 Seminoles. FSU (10-0, 8-0 ACC) clinched its spot in the game with a victory over Pittsburgh on Nov. 4.

The game scheduled for Dec. 2 in Charlotte.

Mike Norvell is in Year 4 as head coach of FSU and has led the team to 16 straight victories dating back to last season. The Seminoles play their season finale at Doak Campbell Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against North Alabama.

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is in the first year in charge of the Cardinals (10-1, 7-1). He was hired on Dec. 8, 2023, after he guided the Purdue Boilermakers to four bowl appearances and the school's first Big Ten West Divisional title in 2022.

Here's what to know about the Cardinals.

Big jump from 2022 to 2023 for Louisville football under Jeff Brohm

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm looks on from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a 7-5 record last season, Louisville decided to part ways with head coach Scott Satterfield and won its final game under interim head coach Deion Branch.

Brohm - a former Louisville player under coach Howard Schnellenberger from 1989-93 - has turned the program over in one year into a contender.

The Cardinals opened the season with a 39-34 victory over Georgia Tech. The biggest win of the season for Louisville was a 33-20 home victory over then-No. 10 Notre Dame. They however followed up that win with a 38-21 road loss to Pittsburgh, putting into doubt the legitimacy of the team.

Louisville has bounced back with wins over then-No. 20 Duke, Virginia Tech and Virginia by a combined 58-27.

The Cardinals beat Miami on the road Saturday to finish off the ACC slate at 7-1. They play in-state rival Kentucky next Saturday to finish off the regular season.

Louisville Cardinal players to know

Nov 18, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Jack Plummer (13) looks for a passing option against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Stats entering Saturday's game against Miami:

QB Jack Plummer: 173-of-264 (65.5%) passing, 2,402 passing yards, 16 TDs and 9 INT.

RB Jawhar Jordan: 141 rushes for 976 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and 11 TDs; 14 receptions, 93 yards, 1 TD.

RB Isaac Guerendo: 77 rushes for 492 yards and 7 TDs; 13 receptions for 154 yards.

WR Jamari Thrash: 49 receptions for 734 yards and 6 TDs.

LB TJ Quinn: 71 tackles (25 solo), 0.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.

DL Ashton Gillotte: 37 tackles (17 solo), 10 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Louisville-FSU football history

Sep 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) passes the ball to running back Treshaun Ward (8) under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman YaYa Diaby (6) during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals and Seminoles have faced off 23 times, with FSU leading the all-time series 17-6.

The Seminoles pulled off a road comeback victory behind backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker last season. Starter Jordan Travis left with a leg injury near halftime and Rodemaker tossed two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Johnny Wilson to erase two fourth-quarter deficits.

The Cardinals had won the previous two meetings in 2020 and 2021. They have won five times in the last 10 meetings after the Seminoles had won 12 straight in the series between 1953-2000.

Louisville won the first-ever meeting between the two sides 41-14 in Tallahassee in 1952.

The ACC Championship game would mark the first time the two teams play outside of a regular season matchup.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football to play Louisville in ACC Championship Game