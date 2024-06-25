Here’s what we know about the the Florida Panthers celebration parade in South Florida

The Florida Panthers announced Tuesday that they will host a parade to celebrate their first championship at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30, in Fort Lauderdale.

The parade to celebrate the Stanley Cup win will be in Fort Lauderdale and start on State Road A1A at Riomar Street.

It will continue down State Road A1A and end north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park across from Hotel Marren at Southeast Fifth Street where the rally stage will be.

More information is expected to be released on parking.