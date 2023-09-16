What to know about Florida football four-star freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III

The star of Florida’s first drive of the game against No. 9 Tennessee has been freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III.

In only his third game with the orange and blue, Wilson caught five passes for 45 yards. Through the Gators' first two drives, he had six catches for 44 yards.

Here are three things to know about Wilson:

He is a four star recruit out of Gaither High School in Tampa

Wilson shined about two hours south of Gainesville for the Gaither Cowboys in Tampa. He was rated a consensus four-star recruit by numerous recruiting sites. On3 ranked him the 31st ranked player in the 2023 class and No. 5 among receivers.

He finished with over 750 yards as a junior and senior and caught 18 total TDs. Under Armour invited him to its 2023 All-American Game.

Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) evades McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Johnquai Lewis (7) and McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jaylen Jackson (10) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

His dad won two Super Bowls

Football isn’t anything new to Wilson. His father, Eugene Wilson II, was Second-Team All Big Ten at Illinois in 2002. The New England Patriots drafted him with the 36th overall pick in 2003.

Wilson spent four seasons in Foxboro at safety, where he won Super Bowls in 2003 and 2004. In Super Bowl XXXVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, he recovered a fumble.

Wilson later played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans before retiring in 2011.

Wilson excelled in fall camp to win a starting job

Wilson earned the starting job before last week’s win over McNeese due to Kahleil Jackson’s injury.

Florida Gator receiver Eugene Wilson III woks on a drill during Legends Football youth football camp by Grady Sports agency in conjunction with legends football non-profit at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

"He's had a great camp." Florida coach Billy Napier said before the McNeese game. "He's a very capable player. We saw some of that last week.”

Napier also said after Florida’s first full practice in pads in early August that Wilson “cut it loose.”

He caught two passes for 24 yards against Utah and four passes for 36 yards vs McNeese.

