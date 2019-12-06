Know everything about the Patriots? Jeopardy! dedicates category to them

Do you know everything about the New England Patriots? Well, the contestants on "Jeopardy!" Thursday night certainly didn't.

The widely popular TV show dedicated a whole category to the Patriots, and the contestants didn't even know that Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994. They also had a great question about Tom Brady, which a contestant thankfully got correct.

The question read: "In his NFL debut in 2000, this Pats QB completed 1 of 3 passes in a 34-9 loss to Detroit; He got better."

The six-time Super Bowl champion certainly improved since his debut nearly 20 years ago. Despite the offensive struggles that New England has endured this season, the 42-year-old has the Patriots, at 10-2, poised for another playoff run and possibly another Super Bowl appearance.

Check out the full segment below:

This @Patriots category has as many clues as @TomBrady has rings.*



*We write one extra clue for every category, just in case. pic.twitter.com/bLnAcv44Xy



— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 6, 2019

Coming off a loss in Houston, Brady and the Pats will look to turn things around against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, but the rematch of the AFC Championship Game certainly won't be easy. The 8-4 Chiefs have also struggled at times this season, but pose a threat to New England's bid for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

