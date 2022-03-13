Know Your Enemy: Scouting report on Arkansas’ NCAA Tournament opponent Vermont

It didn’t take long for Arkansas to know its NCAA Tournament opponent.

The Razorbacks were the seventh team announced as the No. 4 seed in the West Region. Their opponent is Vermont, the winners of the America East Conference. Tip is Thursday and the winner will advance to play the winner of 5-seed Connecticut and 12-seed New Mexico State.

Vermont is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament. The Catamounts were a 13-seed in their last appearance in 2019. Then, they took Florida State to the wire, falling by seven points in the first round.

Arkansas is making its second straight appearance. The Hogs were a 3-seed last year and made the Elite Eight.

The two teams have never met, so let’s take a deeper look at Vermont.

Who is Vermont?

Junior Ryan Davis drives the baseline during the Catamounts 61-57 win over Stony Brook on Sunday afternoon at UVM. Davis scored 13 points as Vermont improved to 9-3.

Location: Burlington, Vermont

Conference: America East

Record: 28-5, 17-1 in conference

Coach: XXXXX

Vermont head coach John Becker smiles during the men’s basketball game between the New Hampshire Wildcats and the Vermont Catamounts at Patrick Gym on Wednesday night February 12, 2020 in Burlington, Vermont.

Becker has been head coach at Vermont since the 2011-12 season. He has led the Catamounts to 20-plus wins in every season but 2020-21, which was shortened by COVID-19. Vermont will be appearing in its fourth NCAA Tournament under his watch.

Becker joined the Vermont staff in 2006-07 as the director of basketball operations. Before that, he coached at Catholic University, a Division III school.

Key Players:

Vermont’s Ben Shungu (24) drives to the hoop past Hartford’s D.J. Mitchell (2) during the America East semi final basketball game between the Hartford Hawks and the Vermont Catamounts at Patrick Gym on Saturday afternoon March 6, 2021 in Burlington, Vermont.

Guard Ben Shungu, a 6-foot-2 senior, is the team’s engine. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Shungu excels at getting to the rim, as evidenced by his 52.5% shooting from the floor, but he can also hit the 3-ball, making more 41% of his tries from deep.

Ryan Davis, a 6-foot-8 senior, is the Catamounts’ main man on the inside. His 17.2 points per game led the team and he shot 59% from the floor. He was named America East Player of the Year for the second straight season last week.

Biggest wins/losses

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) shoots a three-point shot in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Vermont and Arkansas have one mutual opponent this season: Northern Iowa. The Hogs beat UNI by 13 points six days after Vermont beat the Panthers by 14.

The Catamounts fell to both power-conference opponents they faced this year. Maryland beat them by 11 points in early November and Providence won by 10 on December 7.

Since the loss to the Friars, Vermont has played only three games that finished with a difference of single digits. They beat Brown by five points, lost to Hartford by one and beat UMASS-Lowell by one. Every other game was a double-digit Vermont victory.

NCAA Tournament history

Vermont’s Ben Shungu (24) leaps for a layup during the America East semi final basketball game between the Hartford Hawks and the Vermont Catamounts at Patrick Gym on Saturday afternoon March 6, 2021 in Burlington, Vermont.

2019: No. 13 seed – Lost to Florida State, 76-69

2017: No. 13 seed – Lost to Purdue, 80-70

2012: No. 16 seed – Beat Lamar, 71-59; lost to North Carolina, 77-58

2010: No. 16 seed – Lost to Syracuse, 79-56

2005: No. 13 seed – Beat Syracuse, 60-57; lost to Michigan State, 72-61

2004: No. 15 seed – Lost to Connecticut, 70-53

2003: No. 16 seed – Lost to Arizona, 80-51

