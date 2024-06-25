What to know about Ed Policy: Packers' future leader spent much of his life around professional football

GREEN BAY – For Ed Policy, election as the Green Bay Packers' 11th chief executive officer is perhaps the final step in a lifetime spent around professional football.

From being the son of an NFL executive, commissioner of the Arena Football League and chief operating officer of the Packers, football has been a large part of Policy's life.

The Packers did not make Policy available to discuss his new role with the team, but during a Press-Gazette interview in 2016, he discussed his career goals.

"At some point, I'd love to run an NFL club or be at a high level at the NFL league office. That's kind of what I always saw myself doing from an early age. I think the longer I get to work for Mark (Murphy), the more successful I'm going to be, whatever the next role is for me."

Policy joined the Packers in 2012 as the team's top lawyer, and was given the additional role of chief operating officer in 2018. As such, he added responsibility for communications, marketing and fan engagement, sales and business development, security, and development and hospitality departments.

Policy, who is 53, will succeed Murphy in July 2025, when Murphy reaches mandatory retirement age of 70. Murphy was about the same age when he was named chairman, president and CEO in 2007.

How was Policy chosen to be next CEO of the Packers?

The Packers engaged management consulting firm Korn Ferry, headquartered in Los Angeles, to help find candidates. The team said more than 90 candidates were considered. Interviews with finalists were held in early June.

Jed Hughes, who led the Korn Ferry team, was involved with another firm in the search that found Murphy, then the athletic director at Northwestern University. Murphy was elected Packers president and CEO at the end of 2007.

The team said it followed NFL guidelines for hiring executives, which includes considering a diverse range of candidates. It did not identify other candidates.

Policy was elected by unanimous vote during a special board of directors meeting on Monday.

Search committee recommended Policy from among many candidates

The Packers search committee included lead director Susan Finco, vice chairman Dan Ariens, Mike Simmer (treasurer, executive committee), DJ Long (executive committee, personnel and compensation committee), Marcia Anderson (executive committee), Karl Schmidt (executive committee), Michael Barber (Packers Foundation chair), Jeffrey Joerres (investment committee chair), Eddie Garcia (former player, board member at-large), Robyn Davis (board member at-large) and Mike Daniels (board member at-large).

"We unanimously agreed that Ed Policy is an excellent person to lead our organization, has an inspiring and innovative vision of the future, and gives us great continuity of leadership that will allow for a seamless transition," said Finco, who was the search committee chair, in a written statement.

Policy was raised in Youngstown, Ohio

Policy attended high school in Youngstown, Ohio, where he played football. His father, Carmen Policy, was a renowned attorney in Youngstown, which is about 56 miles from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and 75 miles from Cleveland. Carmen grew up with Ed DeBartolo Jr., owner of the San Francisco 49ers, and became involved with the team in the early 1980s, when Ed Policy was in grade school. The family home remained in Youngstown.

Policy has two brothers — one a surgeon, the other an attorney — and two sisters, one an attorney and the other with an MBA.

Policy said Youngstown was a lot like Green Bay — a working-class community, a football town and a good place to raise children. Youngstown suffered and hasn't recovered from being too reliant on steel production. He sees the Titletown district as one way for Green Bay to avoid a similar fate.

"That experience impacts how I approach this and how I approach wanting to make sure this community and this economy is diversified, is attracting young people and is ready to take on the challenges of the coming years," he said during the 2016 interview.

Titletown is a more than 45-acre development immediately west of Lambeau Field. It is a commercial, residential, recreational and entertainment district that includes a 10-acre park through its middle, with playgrounds, a football field, an ice rink in winter and a snow-tubing hill open to the public. Commercial tenants include Lodge Kohler hotel, Hinterland Brewery and Restaurant, Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Clinic, The Turn restaurant, Associated Bank and the US Venture office building.

A chief component of Titletown is TitletownTech, a joint venture with Microsoft that consists of a venture capital fund, an innovation lab and a new-venture studio and was spearheaded by Policy.

Policy also is responsible for the Airens Hill snow-tubing hill. A public input session said the Packers should include a sledding hill at Titletown and Policy, remembering a park in New York that had a sloping lawn on top of a building, pushed for something similar in the Packers' development.

Policy has business and law degrees

Policy attended the University of Notre Dame, where he got a degree in accounting, and Stanford, where he got a law degree. With those credentials, he could easily have followed the path to becoming a sports agent, but, influenced by his father, leaned more toward the management side.

"I grew up with my dad negotiating with agents on the other side and I always took my dad's side," he said. "I was probably always a management-side guy, just based on what I was exposed to. I have family bias there."

Policy's experience includes commissioner of the Arena Football League

Policy was with the Arena Football League for nine years, including a period in 2008-09 during which he was commissioner, president and CEO. He also served as deputy commissioner and president, chief operating officer and executive vice president-strategic league development, and legal affairs. He oversaw all business and operations of the AFL, including strategic development, legal affairs, sales, finance, marketing, broadcasting, digital media, football operations, labor relations, events and human resources.

He served as an executive consultant with the NFL in 2009-2010, a position in which he advised and assisted NFL senior management in strategic and development matters, and worked with senior executives on special projects within various business areas. He is well-acquainted with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Policy's father-in-law is a retired admiral and decorated fighter pilot

Policy's father-in-law is retired Vice Adm. Anthony Less, a decorated fighter pilot and former commanding officer of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron.

"Have you ever seen 'Meet the Parents'? I was Focker. I think I passed the test," Policy said during a 2016 interview. "Initially, he could be an intimidating father-in-law. He's a terrific guy and one of the most amazing grandparents you'll ever meet."

Policy and his wife, Christy, have two sons.

Contact Richard Ryman at rryman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @RichRymanPG, on Instagram at @rrymanPG or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardRymanPG

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: What to know about future Green Bay Packers' CEO Ed Policy