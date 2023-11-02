What to know about Duke football quarterback Grayson Loftis with Riley Leonard out

Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard is expected to miss an “extended period of time” with a left toe injury, according to a social media post by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Leonard missed time with a high-ankle sprain before returning against Florida State and Louisville. Thamel posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Leonard suffered the left-toe injury in the Blue Devils' 23-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Leonard’s absence opens the door for true freshman Grayson Loftis to make his first career start for the Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2 ACC) against Wake Forest (4-4, 1-4) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Henry Belin IV is dealing with an upper-body injury and is expected to be limited against the Demon Deacons. Here are a few things to know about Loftis before his debut.

Will Duke football quarterback Grayson Loftis boost Blue Devils’ passing offense?

Loftis, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback, has thrown just five total passes in his career. In spot duty against Louisville, Loftis completed 3-of-5 passes for 30 yards. Duke hasn’t scored in six quarters and the Blue Devils’ passing offense combined for 227 yards in losses to Florida State and Louisville. Duke is averaging an ACC-worst 170 passing yards per game.

Where is Grayson Loftis from?

A three-star recruit out of Gaffney, S.C., Loftis enrolled at Duke in January. He was a top-10 recruit out of South Carolina, according to 247Sports. During his time at Gaffney, Loftis accounted for nearly 7,000 passing yards with 55 touchdowns. He led his high school team to a state championship in 2021 as an all-state performer.

