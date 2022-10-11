Get to know Drew Barrymore

PureWow

There are all kinds of nicknames within the royal family, but when it came to the late Queen Elizabeth, she might have been the reigning champ of pet names. From Cabbage to Gan-Gan, the monarch had all sorts of monikers, and of course, we can't forget the one bestowed upon her by her parents—Lilibet—which is now the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter. But while we thought we knew all the queen's nicknames, it turns out that there's one we never knew about. Sarah Ferguson recently