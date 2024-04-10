What we know, don’t know about weather impact on Masters’ Thursday round

The one element that tournament officials cannot control — the weather — loomed large Wednesday on the eve of the 88th Masters.

Forecasters predict a cold front will roll through the Augusta area Thursday morning, calling for a 90% chance of precipitation, more than an inch of rain and up to 45 mph wind gusts.

Depending on conditions, officials could decide to maintain the posted schedule — honorary starters ceremony at 7:40 a.m. and the first tee time at 8 a.m. — or they could delay the start until conditions improve.

The tournament’s latest weather bulletin said isolated rain and thunderstorms could be in the area after midnight. A stronger band of heavy rain and thunderstorms along a cold front is forecast from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday with strong wind gusts from 8 a.m. to noon.

“A lull in precipitation should occur behind the cold front between 1-4 PM before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms drift back into the region for the late afternoon and evening hours,” according to the tournament’s weather bulletin.

If gates are opened Thursday morning as scheduled and lightning is reported in the area, patrons would have to leave the property.

“If they evacuate the course because of lightning, you don’t have to leave right away,” John Ussery, assistant director of the Augusta Traffic Engineering Division, told the Augusta Chronicle. “They will allow you to sit in the parking lot for a while. So we would recommend that people just go and find their vehicles and then maybe just sit in the car for a while.

“See if the weather is going to pass on through quickly, and if it is, just kind of hang out where you are. In all likelihood, they’ll let you back in shortly.”

Once the cold front passes, the rest of the week looks good with forecasts calling for sunny skies, temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds in the 30 mph range could impact play on Friday.

Inclement weather threw the 2023 tournament off schedule with the second round being suspended twice, then another delay stopped play early on Saturday. The leaders then played 30 holes on Sunday, finishing the tournament on schedule.

In 2019, the threat of storms for Sunday’s final round required a split-tee start with tee times moved to early morning.

Masters TV schedule, coverage

Thursday, Round 1: 3-7:30 pm (ESPN)

Friday, Round 2: 3-7:30 pm (ESPN)

Saturday, Round 3: 3-7 pm (CBS)

Sunday, Round 4: 2-7 pm (CBS)

Streaming at Masters.com starts mid- to late mornings daily