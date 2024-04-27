What to know about the Dolphins’ fourth-round pick, Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright

About Jaylen Wright

▪ Name: Jaylen Wright.

▪ Position: Running back.

▪ School: Tennessee.

▪ Height, weight: 5-10, 210.

▪ Age: 21.

▪ Outlook: No surprise: The Dolphins prioritize speed at a skill position again. No one had more 70-yard touchdown runs in the past two seasons than Jaylen Wright, and the running back led the country with 7.4 yards per carry last year in his first season as a starter, rushing for 1,013 and four touchdowns on 137 carries after scoring 10 touchdowns as a reserve in 2022. He ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine in April — the second-fastest time among all tailbacks — and was also a star in track and field in high school. Wright won a state title in the indoor 55-meter dash as a sophomore at Southern in Durham, North Carolina, and had one of the 10 best times in the country as a junior.