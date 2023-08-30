'They know what they did' - NY Giants' Jihad Ward responds to Aaron Rodgers, Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD - Jihad Ward was unfazed when Aaron Rodgers claimed that he had no idea who he was.

In the moment, the Giants' veteran linebacker did not care one bit.

All Ward wanted was to make sure that Rodgers knew the Giants would not forget what Randall Cobb did to hurt Bobby McCain, not to mention the Jets' reaction to that illegal blind side block, their future Hall of Fame quarterback included.

“They know what they did. I know what [Cobb] did, coaches know what he did, my teammates know what he did,” Ward said at his locker after Wednesday's practice.

Ward was adamant about not appreciating the way his exchange with Rodgers was portrayed on "Hard Knocks," insisting his reaction was from disgust and frustration at how the series of events played out. Cobb was flagged for a 15-yard penalty for his crushing hit on McCain, who was chasing the play from behind.

McCain was immediately checked on by the Giants' medical staff and was forced to leave the game. He was ultimately diagnosed with a concussion. In Tuesday's episode of "Hard Knocks," Jets players were shown laughing in the huddle after Rodgers called out Cobb for the illegal block.

"Everybody's going to get pissed off at that. The whole team was pissed off, you know what I'm saying?" Ward said. "It's preseason and all that stuff and you're going to do some reaction like that? It's cool, though. That's how they roll. I think we play them soon, it is what it is."

The Giants and the Jets will play in a game that actually counts in the standings Oct. 29 at MetLife Stadium.

East Rutherford, NJ August 26, 2023 -- Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers argues with Jihad Ward of the Giants in the first half. The NY Jets against the NY Giants on August 26, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, as the rivals play their final preseason game before the start of the NFL season.

When approached at his locker Saturday night following the game, Ward politely declined to discuss in detail his interaction with Rodgers, saying that he wanted to wait and see how their exchange was shown.

The episode showed him verbally jabbing at Ward by saying he didn't even know who he was. Ward is an 8-year NFL veteran who was part of the Giants' defense that beat Rodgers and the Packers last season in London.

Ward gave Rodgers a shove at the end of a play in the first quarter as the drive continued following Cobb's illegal block. They were trading barbs as each made his way back to the huddle.

On the next play, Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, after which Rodgers yelled at Ward: "Don't poke the bear!"

"See, the thing is, they're going to entertain. They're going to show his part -- HBO, whatever stuff is going on, 'Hard Knocks.' They're going to show his part," Ward said. "They weren't even in the whole scenario of what really went down. They're going to show his side of the story. It's all about Aaron Rodgers ... They sign him, it is what it is. They're going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain't going for that."

The Jets have been the story of the NFL this summer with Rodgers raising the profile of the team now being hyped as a Super Bowl contender. Ward insisted he was not focused on the Jets - his priority was getting ready for the Cowboys in Week 1 - and that would be for another time.

Yet because his exchange with Rodgers was portrayed how it was on the show, Ward felt the need to say something.

"My side of the story is I'm not going to let none of my teammates be backed down like that," Ward added. "I'm going to ride for my teammates."

