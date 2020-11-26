What you need to know: Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day
The Detroit Lions (4-6) are once again hosting their annual Thanksgiving Day game, and their opponent for Week 12 of the 2020 season is the Houston Texans (3-7).
The last time these two teams met on Thanksgiving Day was back in 2012, and the game was marred by one of the all-time blunders by then Lions’ head coach Jim Schwartz. If you want to take a trip down memory lane, we recapped the game in an article earlier this year.
If you missed any of the action leading up to this week’s game, we have covered below, with links to all the relevant articles, sectioned off for convenience. Additionally, we’ve included everything you need to know for how to watch or listen to this week’s game.
How To Watch
When: Thursday, November 26th, at 12:30 p.m. EST
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Referee: Shawn Smith
TV: CBS (National broadcast)
Broadcast crew:
Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
Color commentary: Tony Romo
Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson
How to listen
Detroit area radio: WJR 760 AM radio
Announcers: Dan Miller and Lomas Brown
SIRIUS: 83 (Lions), 82 (Texans)
XM: 225 (Lions), 226 (Texans), 88 (National)
Betting odds
Texans -3 points (original line was Texans -2.5)
Over/Under 51.5 points
Moneyline, Lions +135, Texans -162
83-percent of experts are picking the Texans to win
Lions Wire game prep podcasts
Listen to Erik Schlitt on the Detroit Lions Breakdown Podcast: Episode 173: Texans Week 12 preview
Listen/Watch Jeff Risdon join the Detroit Lions Podcast to break down Week 12
Injury Updates
Lions’ injury designations — Kenny Golladay, 5 others ruled OUT
Texans’ injury designations — WRs Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills OUT
Roster updates
CB Dee Virgin and DT Albert Huggins elevated to game-day roster
Lions Wire game prep articles
The Honolulu Blueprint: Keys for a Lions victory over the Texans