What you need to know: Detroit Lions versus Indianapolis Colts in Week 8

Erik Schlitt

The Detroit Lions (3-3) are hosting the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) in Week 8 of the 2020 season and most are expecting a close low-scoring matchup, with the experts mostly favoring the Colts.

Here’s everything you need to know for how to watch or listen to this week’s game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 1st, at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Referee: Clay Martin

TV: CBS

Broadcast crew:

  • Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
  • Color commentary: James Lofton
  • Sideline reporter: Michael Grady

Broadcast map courtesy of 506 Sports, the Detroit Lions versus the Indianapolis Colts viewing audience is highlighted in Orange.

How to listen

Detroit area radio: WJR 760 AM radio

  • Announcers: Dan Miller and Lomas Brown

SIRIUS: 108 (Lions), 99 (Colts)

XM: 231 (Lions), 389 (Colts)

Betting odds

Vegas Watch via BetMGM:

78-percent of experts are picking the Colts to win

Lions Wire game prep podcasts

Injury Updates

Roster updates

Lions Wire game prep articles

Fantasy Football