What you need to know: Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6

The Detroit Lions (1-3) are traveling to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) in Week 6 of the 2020 season.

While the Lions haven’t had any concerning COVID-19 results since training camp — their last instance was the Matthew Stafford false-positive — their opponents have made a lot of headlines recently.

A false-positive result from a New Orleans Saints player threatened Week 4, but the game was played on time. The Atlanta Falcons (Lions Week 7 opponent) had a positive result on Thursday, but have already passed protocols and reopened their facility. The Indianapolis Colts (Lions Week 8 opponent) had four false-positives on Friday and are also already back on schedule.

Then yesterday, a Jaguars’ practice squad player had a positive result, but the team retested players and shut down their facility, leading to the NFL determining that the threat was contained and the game could be played as scheduled.

Here’s everything you need to know for how to watch or listen to this week’s game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 18th at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

TV: FOX

Broadcast crew:

Play-by-play: Chris Myers

Color commentary: Greg Jennings

Sideline reporter: Brock Huard

How to listen

Detroit area radio: WJR 760 AM radio

Announcers: Dan Miller and Lomas Brown

SIRIUS: 132 (Lions), 113 (Jaguars)

XM: 388 (Lions), 230 (Jaguars)

Injury Updates

Roster updates

