What you need to know: Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons in Week 7

The Detroit Lions (2-3) are traveling to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-5) in Week 7 of the 2020 season and both teams are very healthy, with each only having to declare one player with an injury designation.

Here’s everything you need to know for how to watch or listen to this week’s game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 25th at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Referee: Land Clark

Vegas Watch via BetMGM:

TV: FOX

Broadcast crew:

Play-by-play: Chris Myers

Color commentary: Greg Jennings and Brock Huard

Sideline reporter: Jennifer Hale

Broadcast map courtesy of 506 Sports, the Detroit Lions versus the Atlanta Falcons viewing audience is highlighted in Orange.

How to listen

Detroit area radio: WJR 760 AM radio

Announcers: Dan Miller and Lomas Brown

SIRIUS: 113 (Lions), 132 (Falcons)

XM: 386 (Lions), 228 (Falcons)

Injury Updates

