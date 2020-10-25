What you need to know: Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons in Week 7

The Detroit Lions (2-3) are traveling to Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-5) in Week 7 of the 2020 season and both teams are very healthy, with each only having to declare one player with an injury designation.
Here’s everything you need to know for how to watch or listen to this week’s game.
How To Watch
When: Sunday, October 25th at 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Referee: Land Clark
- Lions +2 (Lions opened at +2.5)
- Over/Under 54.5 points
- Money line, Lions +110 , Falcons -129
- 65-percent of experts are picking the Falcons to win
TV: FOX
Broadcast crew:
- Play-by-play: Chris Myers
- Color commentary: Greg Jennings and Brock Huard
- Sideline reporter: Jennifer Hale
Broadcast map courtesy of 506 Sports, the Detroit Lions versus the Atlanta Falcons viewing audience is highlighted in Orange.
How to listen
Detroit area radio: WJR 760 AM radio
- Announcers: Dan Miller and Lomas Brown
SIRIUS: 113 (Lions), 132 (Falcons)
XM: 386 (Lions), 228 (Falcons)
Injury Updates
- Lions’ injury designations — Desmond Trufant ruled OUT
- Falcons’ injury designations — Takkarist McKinley questionable
Roster updates
- Week 7 comprehensive depth chart
- Isaac Nauta elevated from the practice squad for Week 7
- Miles Killebrew won’t play in Week 7 due to a personal issue
- Lions protecting two practice squad players: Isaac Nauta and Dee Virgin
