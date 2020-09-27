What you need to know for the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals in Week 3

The Detroit Lions (0-2) are once again on the road in Week 3, this time traveling to Glendale, Arizona to take on the undefeated Cardinals (2-0).
Here’s everything you need to know for how to watch or listen to this week’s game.
How To Watch
When: Sunday, September 27th at 4:25 p.m. EST
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Referee: Scott Novak
- Lions +5.5 (Lions also opened at +5.5)
- Over/Under 55.5 points
- Money line, Lions +210, Cardinals -250
- 96-percent of experts are picking the Cardinals to win
TV: FOX
Broadcast crew:
- Play-by-play: Dick Stockton
- Color commentary: Brady Quinn
- Sideline reporter: Sara Walsh
Broadcast map courtesy of 506 Sports, the Detroit Lions versus the Arizona Cardinals viewing audience is highlighted in GREEN.
Viewing map for the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals in Week 3
How to listen
Detroit area radio: WJR 760 AM radio
- Announcers: Dan Miller and Lomas Brown
SIRIUS: 105 (Lions), 81 (Cardinals)
XM: 385 (Lions), 226 (Cardinals)
Lions Wire game prep podcast
- Listen to Erik Schlitt on the Detroit Lions Breakdown Podcast: Episode 164: Cardinals Week 3 preview
- Listen/Watch Jeff Risdon join the Detroit Lions Podcast to break down Week 3
Injury Updates
- Lions’ injury designations — Golladay, Vaitai Questionable
- Injury Update: Desmond Trufant downgraded to OUT
- Update: Golladay reportedly ready to play
- Cardinals’ injury designations — Mason Cole, Christian Kirk OUT
Roster updates
- Week 3 comprehensive depth chart
- Lions elect not to elevate any players from the practice squad
- Lions protect the same four practice squad players in Week 3
- Practice squad changes: RB Jonathan Williams released, WR/QB Joe Webb and C Marcus Martin added
Lions Wire game prep articles
- Behind Enemy Lines with Cards Wire
- The Honolulu Blueprint for a victory in Week 3
- Rookie expectations for Week 3