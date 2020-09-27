What you need to know for the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals in Week 3

Erik Schlitt

The Detroit Lions (0-2) are once again on the road in Week 3, this time traveling to Glendale, Arizona to take on the undefeated Cardinals (2-0).

Here’s everything you need to know for how to watch or listen to this week’s game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 27th at 4:25 p.m. EST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Referee: Scott Novak

TV: FOX

Broadcast crew:

  • Play-by-play: Dick Stockton
  • Color commentary: Brady Quinn
  • Sideline reporter: Sara Walsh

Broadcast map courtesy of 506 Sports, the Detroit Lions versus the Arizona Cardinals viewing audience is highlighted in GREEN.

Viewing map for the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals in Week 3

How to listen

Detroit area radio: WJR 760 AM radio

  • Announcers: Dan Miller and Lomas Brown

SIRIUS: 105 (Lions), 81 (Cardinals)

XM: 385 (Lions), 226 (Cardinals)

