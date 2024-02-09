Get to know Derrian Carter, our new Clemson athletics reporter

When I was growing up in the South, football was king in the Carter household.

From waking up to the loud bass of New Orleans hip-hop classics being played to the incredible smell of red beans and rice and cornbread that my Mema made, Saturdays and Sundays were a weekly holiday to watch football.

As I got older, my brother and I started attending sporting events. From high school to college to pro, we always wanted to see players and teams in action. It reached a crescendo with the 2019 LSU football team. We went to five games throughout its memorable season, including the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff title game, which further stamped my vision to become a sports journalist.

I enjoy telling stories about moments in a game, but I love writing about people's lives beyond sports.

To illustrate, I’m a music lover and grew up listening to a mix of New Orleans and Atlanta hip-hop artists like Lil Wayne and T.I. So when LSU did the “Get the Gat” dance, named after artist Lil Elt’s song, throughout the season and in the White House after winning the national championship, it highlighted how local culture can reach a national stage.

Moments like this motivated me to pursue a career in this business. I received my bachelor's degree from Clark Atlanta University and master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, interned with Front Office Sports and The Tuscaloosa News and worked for Cronkite News and MLB.com, covering the Atlanta Braves mostly.

Derrian Carter, staff sportswriter at the Greenville News (Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK 2024)

Now, I’m covering the Clemson Tigers. Who would’ve thought? Not me (shoutout, Paul Rudd).

I became aware of Clemson when the Tigers burst onto the scene in 2015. Watching Clemson go toe-to-toe with big, bad Alabama in the national championship then beating the Tide in thrilling fashion the year after made me appreciate and acknowledge what the Tigers have become -- a true college football powerhouse that can put fear into whomever it faced.

INSTANT IMPACT: These Clemson football signees could make immediate impact as freshmen in 2024

Yes, the program missed the College Football Playoff in the past three seasons. But with the expanded playoff format and new recruits on the way, Clemson has a shot to make the 12-team field and recapture college football glory.

I’m ecstatic to cover Clemson athletics and the wide array of topics that intersects with them. From moments on and off the field to coach Dabo Swinney to NIL to the transfer portal to conference realignment, I am excited to add my flavor as I chronicle the journey of the Tigers.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Meet new Clemson Tigers athletics reporter Derrian Carter