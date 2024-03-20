What to know about Cubs Opening Day at Wrigley Field

It's almost time for peanuts and Cracker Jack at the Friendly Confines.

Opening Day for the 2024 Major League Baseball season is upon us, and this year, the Chicago Cubs are kicking things off on the road against the reigning World Series champions — the Texas Rangers.

The Cubs will host their home opener at Wrigley Field on April 1 when they take on the Colorado Rockies at 1:20 p.m. CT. So whether you're headed for the ivy on Opening Day, or hoping to catch a game later in the year, here's what you need to know.

What time do gates open?

Gates will open two hours before first pitch on Opening Day, which means fans will be able to enter the ballpark at approximately 11:20 a.m. on April 1. For all other games, gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch.

Tickets

Cubs tickets purchased through the team’s website can be downloaded to the MLB Ballpark app.

If fans want to receive special commemorative tickets for their visit, they can take advantage of a new MLB service that will print and mail ticket stubs. However, those stubs cannot be used to gain entry into the stadium.

According to mlb.com, some single game tickets are still available for the Cubs' home opener.

Is Wrigley Field a Cashless Facility?

Yes, Wrigley Field is a cashless facility. Payments can be made via credit or debit card, or via mobile wallet apps.

Reverse ATMs are available for fans to convert cash to cards that can be used inside the ballpark.

Getting to Wrigley Field

Parking at Wrigley Field: Free remote parking is available at 3900 N. Rockwell St. for night and weekend games, with a free shuttle service to and from Wrigley Field. More parking options and a map can be found here.

Public Transportation for Wrigley Field: The CTA runs extra trains and buses before and after Cubs games. Tickets for the train are $2.50, and $2.25 for the bus.

By train:

Red Line: CTA’s Addison station is located just a half block east of Wrigley Field.

Purple Line: During weeknight games, southbound Purple Line Express trains will stop at Sheridan, where riders can either walk three blocks south on Sheridan/Sheffield to the ballpark or transfer to a southbound Red Line train and exit at the Addison station.

Yellow Line: Take the Yellow Line southbound and transfer at Howard to the Red Line; continue to Addison station. To accommodate fans returning home, the Yellow Line will run for an hour later from Howard – until midnight – for all night games at Wrigley Field.

By bus:

#152 Addison: The #152 route will provide additional service on Cubs game days, with more frequent service two hours before and one hour after all games.

#80 Irving Park: The #80 route will provide extra service before the games, timed to meet the inbound UP-NW Metra trains at Irving Park.

Adjacent bus routes: Several CTA bus routes serve the Wrigley Field area, including: #8 Halsted,#22 Clark, #36 Broadway, #151 Sheridan

Wrigley Field Bag Policy

Only bags smaller than 16x16x8 inches in size can be brought inside, with exceptions for medical equipment and diaper bags

