What we know about the Colts surprisingly waiving veteran DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts made a somewhat surprising move Tuesday to make room for Lawrence Central product Cameron McGrone, who was signed off the New England practice squad.

Indianapolis waived veteran defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, who has been a consistent part of the team’s defensive line rotation all season.

Odenigbo, who has played in every game but one, is tied for fifth on the team with 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits, and he had 12 tackles, including three tackles-for-loss, in 229 defensive snaps, or 24.3% of the defense’s overall workload.

The veteran was coming off a heavily-involved performance against Minnesota. Odenigbo had two tackles, a sack and blocked a punt that JoJo Domann returned for a touchdown, although he was also flagged twice, once for jumping offsides and the other time on the game’s penultimate play for delaying Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson from getting the ball back to the middle of the field in an attempt to run out the clock.

Odenigbo stayed on top of Jefferson too long, drawing a flag, and later told reporters that he was doing what he’d been taught to do in situations with the clock running down against an opponent that no longer had timeouts.

“I was running to the ball, just pursuing it, and I thought Jefferson was going to run out of bounds. Then I saw him cut back in,” Odenigbo said in the locker room Saturday night. “I grabbed him from behind, and we’ve been told to, you know.”

The Colts have been fairly thin at defensive end since the loss of Tyquan Lewis to a season-ending torn patellar tendon.

But Indianapolis signed another defensive end, Khalid Kareem, off Cincinnati’s practice squad a month ago, and Kareem made his Colts debut Saturday against the Vikings. With Odenigbo gone, the Colts might get a longer look at Kareem in the final three games of the season.

