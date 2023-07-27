What to know about Colorado potentially joining Big 12, leaving Pac-12

You can go home again?

After a little over a decade in the Pac-12, the University of Colorado appears headed back to its former home of the Big 12.

News surged quickly Wednesday with word that CU might be readying to leave for the Big 12. It escalated late Wednesday when ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Big 12's presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to accept CU as a new member.

Multiple reports locally and nationally say CU's Board of Regents will meet Thursday afternoon to vote on a move to the Big 12. An announcement of a deal could be announced Thursday.

Here's a look at what we know about the move.

When will it be official?

CU could formally apply for membership Thursday, and it could quickly be granted by the Big 12. A public announcement could come the same day.

It's not a done deal yet, but barring hiccups it appears CU will be leaving the Pac-12.

When can CU leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12?

Colorado could depart following the 2023-24 school year to join the Big 12 for 2024-25 and won't have to pay an exit fee.

Because the Pac-12's TV deal is expiring, the Buffs won't owe the conference a fee, somewhat similar to a player hitting free agency.

Are other changes coming?

Realignment usually involves more than one school, and the trickle-down impact usually hits. Right now, CU is the only expected departure but that move could trigger other Pac-12 schools to look to jump as the conference continues to fight for stability.

The Pac-12 has been negotiating a new TV deal for more than a year but has yet to announce a new contract.

Why is CU leaving?

The simplest answer is always money. CU will receive a full share of the Big 12's media rights deal, which will pay schools nearly $32 million annually. The Pac-12's new deal, whenever it is finalized, is widely been considered likely to be less than that.

CU was a founding and longtime member of the Big 12 before leaving.

What will the "new" Big 12 look like?

It's hard to keep up with all the conference changes. By the time CU joins (presuming it happens), it will come as Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC and as USC and UCLA leave the Pac-12 for the Big 10.

The 2024-25 Big 12 (as of now) would be: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, West Virginia and Colorado.

The 2024-25 Pac-12 (as of now) would be: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

How has CU's time in the Pac-12 gone?

Football is the driver of realignment, and the Buffs have largely struggled in the Pac-12.

CU, which moved to the Pac-12 in 2011, has made two bowl games in 12 seasons in the league. The Buffs have been in the top-25 at one point in three different seasons and reached double-digit wins once.

Could this impact Colorado State?

Yes. Realignment can impact everyone, and this seems likely to prompt changes in the West. Other Pac-12 schools may look to leave.

The Pac-12 could look to the Mountain West to backfill. Would CSU be one of those candidates? The Rams could be.

And even if not, any other MW schools leaving (such as San Diego State) would have an impact on the league CSU is in.

It seems nearly certain that one way or another, this move will eventually impact CSU.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What to know about Colorado joining Big 12, leaving Pac-12