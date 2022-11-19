1

What you need to know about college football's Top 25 games for Week 12

USA TODAY
·2 min read

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 12 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Pac-12 takeover: The 5 biggest college football games to watch in Week 12

Bold predictions: Trouble ahead for USC and Mississippi?

Make your picks: USC-UCLA and Oregon-Utah showdowns highlight expert picks for Week 12 in college football

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 4 TCU at Baylor

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 6 Southern California at No. 16 UCLA

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

QB trends: North Carolina's Drake Maye rising fast in college football quarterback rankings

College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee, LSU among teams with path to top 4

Alabama-Birmingham at No. 7 LSU

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay

Kickoff: Noon

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Miami (Fla.) at No. 9 Clemson

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 10 Utah at No. 13 Oregon

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Georgia Tech at No. 11 North Carolina

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 12 Penn State at Rutgers

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: BigTen Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 14 Mississippi at Arkansas

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Colorado at No. 15 Washington

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Navy at No. 18 Central Florida

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

TV: ESPN2

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Boston College at No. 19 Notre Dame

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 20 Florida State

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ACC Regional Sports Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 21 Cincinnati at Temple

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 24 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

No. 25 North Carolina State at Louisville

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores: Top 25 results, highlights for Week 12

Recommended Stories