What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 7

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 7 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

What to know: Alabama is in a much better spot if quarterback Bryce Young plays. Tennessee’s secondary is vulnerable, and Young isn’t likely to let a rocking Neyland Stadium affect him too much. He’s got ridiculously good poise. If backup Jalen Milroe has to play, passing could be a concern as it was against Texas A&M. But Milroe is a legitimate threat with his legs that forces teams to defend Alabama’s offense differently than with Young. Tennessee would love to face Milroe rather than Young, and not just because Young is the reigning Heisman winner and a game-changing player. Milroe’s tendency to run, and Alabama’s hesitancy to allow him to pass, plays better into Tennessee’s hands. — Adam Sparks, The Knoxville News Sentinel, and Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went the last three games without a touchdown pass. Head coach Kirby Smart said Bennett hasn’t had “a lot of limitation,” due to the sore shoulder. Vanderbilt offers a chance for Georgia’s passing game to get rolling. The Commodores have given up the third most passing plays of 30 or more yards this season with 28 including an FBS-high 6 of 60 or more yards, according to cfbstats.com. — Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

What to know: An improving DJ Uiagalelei will be a major test for Florida State. Uiagalelei has completed 64.2% of his passes for 1,462 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has run the ball 46 times for a career-best 311 yards, a 4.6 yards per carry mark. Meanwhile, Florida State has struggled against running quarterbacks this year. FSU has to keep him in the pocket, and even as he's improved as a passer, make him beat it with his arm. — Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox

What to know: After two spotty games in three weeks to open Pac-12 play, quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans need to rally before Saturday's trip to No. 19 Utah. Though more productive than in September's 17-14 win against Oregon State, when he completed just 44.4% of his attempts, Williams was held to 188 yards and 6.5 yards per throw in the Trojans' 30-14 win against Washington State. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

What to know: If Oklahoma State is going to remain undefeated, Jabbar Muhammad and his cohorts in the Cowboy secondary are going to need to play well. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is sixth nationally in completion percentage (73.2) and second in QB efficiency rating (194.4). Four TCU receivers have double-digit catches so far this season, and six have at least 100 receiving yards. Oklahoma State gave up 379 passing yards against Texas Tech last week, and ranks 110th nationally in passing yards allowed at 268.8 per game. But with four new starters in the five-man secondary, the Cowboys are still growing up. — Scott Wright, The Oklahoman

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN

What to know: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's squad is one of four unbeaten teams remaining in the SEC, riding a new-look team of transfer acquisitions to try to make a second-straight New Year's Six appearance. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back losses versus LSU and Georgia and coach Bryan Harsin is deeply entrenched in a months-long battle against the hot seat with speculation swirling in every direction about his future with the program. — Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Fox

What to know: This game may be decided by Michigan's rushing attack against Penn State's front. The Nittany Lions rank fifth in the nation in rushing defense (79.6 yards per game). Penn State is No. 38 in the country in total defense; the Nittany Lions' pass defense surrenders yards but likes to go for the interception for first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. — Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

What to know: If NC State starting quarterback Devin Leary (shoulder) can't play, 25-year-old backup quarterback Jack Chambers will get the start. Chambers, a Charleston Southern transfer, led the Wolfpack to three scoring drives in the final 20 minutes of the game during a 19-17 comeback win over Florida State in Week 6. NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck said it's been tough watching Leary struggle with an injury, but that his team has to "transition." — David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

What to know: Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers has every right to be licking his chops at the thought of facing Kentucky's defense. Rogers leads the country in passing yards (2,110) and ranks second in touchdowns through the air (22). He will try to add to those totals against a UK defense that looked out of sorts during the second half of last week's loss to South Carolina, which scored 17 points on 266 yards of total offense after the intermission. — Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN2

What to know: There’s an expectation that Oklahoma will have its starting quarterback available Saturday when Kansas faces the Sooners in the Jayhawks’ next Big 12 Conference matchup. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables talked about that topic earlier this week. So, too, did Kansas coach Lance Leipold. It’s something that should bode well for the Sooners (3-3, 0-3 in Big 12) after they lost 49-0 last weekend against the Texas Longhorns without redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel. — Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ABC

What to know: Numbers don’t always tell the story, but Texas’ rise from last season’s No. 100 defense nationally to its current No. 34 has fans buzzing. The Longhorns have allowed 20 points or less in five of their six games and are tied for No. 17 nationally in points allowed, at 17.8 per game. — Cedric Golden, Austin American-Statesman

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

What to know: To go or not to go on fourth down used to be a gamble for football coaches. But for North Carolina coach Mack Brown, converting fourth-down plays has been almost a sure thing this season. Brown has had plenty of "fourth-down fun'' this season. UNC produced first downs or touchdowns 11 times on 15 fourth-down plays through the first six games, resulting in a .733 conversion rate that ranks 16th-best nationally and second to only Clemson among ACC teams. — Sammy Batten, The Fayetteville Observer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football scores: Top 25 schedule, stats, TV info for Week 7