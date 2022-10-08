What you need to know about college football’s Top 25 games for Week 6

College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 6 action. Here's a rundown of the day.

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The starting quarterbacks for Alabama football and Texas A&M each suffered injuries in Week 5. Bryce Young (shoulder) will be game-time decision, Nick Saban said on his radio show on Thursday. Multiple outlets reported Thursday that Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand and that he is not expected to play against the Crimson Tide. Instead of Young, it could be Jalen Milroe. Instead of Johnson, it could be Haynes King. — Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Georgia won’t have Jalen Carter (MCL sprain) to help the run defense as it goes up against preseason first-team All-SEC running back Tank Bigsby and the Tigers. The 6-foot, 213-pound Bigsby has rushed for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns on 69 carries. That ranks sixth in the SEC. Georgia’s offensive line shared the blame for its last outing at Missouri when Stetson Bennett was under pressure for much of the night and the running game didn’t get going until the fourth quarter. Auburn has its own offensive line issues. Auburn has its own offensive line issues. The Tigers are giving up 6.8 tackles for loss per game, which ranks 110th nationally. — Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: In 17 starts behind center for the Buckeyes, C.J. Stroud has twice thrown for six touchdowns in a game. The first came in November when he picked apart the back end of the Spartans’ defense, throwing for 432 yards and a half-dozen scores. Things aren’t much improved from last year, when Michigan State ranked last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in pass defense. Through five weeks, it ranks 115th out of 131 teams, and on its recent three-game losing skid, it’s given up 326 yards per game. The conditions favor Stroud and the Buckeyes’ receiving corps, even without Jaxon Smith-Njigba, taking advantage. — Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: With Michigan running back Blake Corum ascending — he ranks fourth nationally with 611 rushing yards — the Wolverines have run the ball 82 times in their last two games compared to just 50 pass attempts for quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The ground-heavy approach has sunk Michigan to 79th in passing offense at 234.8 yards per game. Indiana head coach Tom Allen’s group ranks 107th in total defense at 420.4 yards per game and performs significantly worse defending the pass than the run. — Michael Cohen, Detroit Free Press

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Despite the absence of several key defensive linemen, Clemson leads the ACC and ranks second nationally in run defense, which doesn’t bode well for Boston College. The Tigers are holding opponents to 69.6 yards per game on the ground while the Eagles are last in the ACC and 129th nationally in rushing offense at 77.8. Still, Dabo Swinney is wary of the Eagles’ running backs, including freshman Alex Broome, who had 83 yards on just nine carries in a win against Louisville last week, including a 40-yard touchdown run. — Scott Keepfer, Greenville News

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: After two so-so weeks against Fresno State and Oregon State, Williams had a season-high 348 yards as the No. 6 Trojans topped Arizona State. He should put up yards in bunches this weekend against Washington State, which ranks 95th nationally in yards allowed per attempt and 116th in yards given up per game. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Can Texas Tech hold off the OSU defensive line? Texas Tech is tied for sixth nationally in most quarterback sacks allowed with 18 through five games. OSU ranks in the top 20 in sacks per game at 3.0. And Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said he’s still been a little underwhelmed by his team’s quarterback pressure. After leading the nation with 55 sacks a year ago, and nearly all of the defensive linemen back, the Cowboys could be in line to step up the sack numbers and this week could kickstart it. — Scott Wright, The Oklahoma

Kickoff: Noon

TV: ESPN

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Jayden Daniels transferred to LSU from Arizona State in the offseason, then won the starting quarterback spot. He has thrown for 915 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 67.9% of his passes. Daniels has been a problem on the ground and is LSU's leading rusher. He averages 64.2 yards rushing per game, the best figure for any SEC quarterback, and three rushing touchdowns. Tennessee is allowing 309.3 passing yards per game, the worst figure among Power Five teams and fourth-worst among 131 FBS teams. UT's cornerbacks will be challenged more without Warren Burrell, who is out for the season following surgery. — Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Even on its better days, Vanderbilt's pass defense has been a bit of a mess. The Commodores have allowed 13 passing touchdowns with just one interception in their last four games. This might be just the salve Ole Miss needs. The Rebels' rushing attack has been excellent this year, but the passing attack hasn't really gotten off the ground. The Rebels rank in the bottom half of the SEC in nearly every significant passing stat, and quarterback Jaxson Dart hasn't thrown for more than 213 yards in a game. — Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Bruins’ first four wins didn’t earn them much attention from poll voters, but they looked the part of a Top 25 squad last Friday toppling previously unbeaten Washington. They now host the defending Pac-12 champion Utes, who have been just as impressive since dropping their opener at Florida. While UCLA’s big night on offense with veteran QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson at the controls and RB Zach Charbonnet chewing up yards wasn’t a huge surprise, the defensive effort led by LB Laiatu Latu against Washington was eye-opening. That side of the ball faces another major test against Utah QB Cameron Rising and RB Tavion Thomas. The Bruins must also beware of TE Dalton Kincaid, an excellent red-zone weapon for the Utes with five TD grabs. — Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 9 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: No team in the Pac-12 — and only a handful nationally — has been as prolific running the ball this season as the Ducks.They rank first in the conference and 10th in the FBS with 228.8 rushing yards per game, and are first in the conference and eighth in the FBS with an average of 5.96 yards per carry. Two weeks ago, Arizona allowed 354 yards and four touchdowns rushing on 38 carries in a loss to California, which averaged 9.3 yards per carry. — Chris Hansen, Register-Guard

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: South Carolina is scoring 35.6 points per game, a number buoyed in part by the play of quarterback Spencer Rattler, a transfer from Oklahoma. Mark Stoops has been watching Rattler since his Oklahoma days and said the 6-foot-1, 200-pound QB “has a very talented arm and can make all the throws.” But consistency has eluded him throughout his career. Keeping him in check is key for a UK defense that’s tied for third in the FBS in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (two) and ranks 17th in passing yardage surrendered (173.6 yards per game). — Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Wolfpack offense has had issues converting on third downs this season, moving the chains only 45% (32-71) of the time. Look for the Pack to try to establish a run game with junior Jordan Houston and sophomore Demie Sumo-Karngbaye. The two were held to a combined 12 carries for 42 yards in the loss to Clemson. — David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Since missing the season opener, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions as the No. 15 Demon Deacons attempt to continue their rebound from the overtime loss to No. 5 Clemson and capture a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls. He's been even better against Power Five competition: Hartman has thrown 12 scores with no picks against Vanderbilt, Clemson and Florida State. — Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Notre Dame's biggest defensive advantage may be BYU's health. Puka Nacua, the Cougars' top-rate wideout per Pro Football Focus, has only played two games for BYU this season for a total of 30 snaps, 19 of which were as the outside receiver. As a whole, BYU's passing and run blocking units have been strong throughout the season. If there is a weak link Notre Dame could target, it would be the strong side of the field. — Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune

Kickoff: Noon

TV: FS1

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: TCU’s offense is pretty balanced for one that’s getting to just about 550 yards per game and allowing just 1.5 sacks per game as well. It’s routinely breaking big plays and has scored touchdowns on 75% of the drives it has that reach the red zone. TCU will test aspects of the Jayhawks’ defense that include a 43% mark of touchdowns on drives against Kansas that have reached the red zone. TCU is averaging three sacks per game, while the Jayhawks have only given up two sacks all season. — Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Kansas State comes in with some momentum after winning its first two league games at Oklahoma and last week at home against Texas Tech. Iowa State swept its three nonconference games, including a big 10-7 victory over in-state rival Iowa, but is coming off narrow Big 12 losses at home to Baylor (31-24) and on the road at Kansas (14-11). — Arne Green, Topeka Capital-Journal

Kickoff: Noon

TV: SEC Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Mississippi State has made up for its struggles on run defense by building an early lead to force teams into passing. Regardless of who’s at quarterback for the Hogs, that’s not a good sign considering the pass rush the Bulldogs can generate. KJ Jefferson playing on a week of limited practice or a backup stepping in doesn’t bode well for Arkansas to stay out of an early hole. — Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

Kickoff: 4 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: Can Arizona State contain Washington’s passing attack? The Huskies addressed a deficiency at quarterback through the transfer portal by bringing in Indiana's Michael Penix Jr., the nation's leading passer with 1,733 yards (125-for-191), 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Arizona State's secondary dealt with injuries early in the season, but that group looks to be more solidified now. Sixth-year senior Timarcus Davis is one player Arizona State had been counting on, but he has struggled and was pulled from last week's game briefly after drawing a personal foul. — Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic

