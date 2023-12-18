What we know about college football early signing day Wednesday for Greater Canton players

The early national signing period for Division I college football begins Wednesday, and five area players are poised to sign that day — including three from the state champion Massillon Tigers.

High school seniors who don't sign with a Division I school during this early three-day window, which ends Friday, can wait to sign Wednesday, Feb. 1. A few more Stark-area players are expected to sign then.

Here’s a look at what we know about who is expected to sign on Wednesday, who might so in February, and who has offers but hasn’t committed.

Who are the Stark County high school football players expected to sign Division I National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Dec. 20

Massillon's Chase Bond celebrates a second-quarter tackle against Valdosta (Ga.), Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Chase Bond signing with North Carolina State

Massillon, 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, defensive end

Bond promised himself to leave Massillon with a state title. He helped the Tigers achieve that three weeks ago, earning All-Ohio honors to go along with the historic title. Bond produced 11 sacks and two blocked punts in 2023. Bond committed to the Wolfpacks last summer and will play defensive end at the next level.

Cody Fair signing with Navy

Massillon, 6-2, 220, linebacker

Massillon's Cody Fair celebrates a first-half tackle at McKinley, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Fair announced last week he plans to play for the Naval Academy. The two-time All-Ohio linebacker received a lot of interest at the FCS level. Fair led Massillon with 82 total tackles and added 18 tackles for loss and five sacks for the state champs in 2023.

Anthony Miller signing with Air Force

Lake, 6-5, 285, offensive line

Lake's Anthony Miller blocks McKinley's K'Vuone McNeal in the first half, Friday, Sept 29, 2023.

Miller committed to the Air Force Academy in late June. The three-year starter at left tackled paved the way for a 1,000-yard rusher each season, including Federal League Players of the Year the last two seasons. He was named third-team All-Ohio in 2023.

Dorian Pringle signing with Bowling Green

Massillon, 6-0, 215, linebacker

Massillon's Dorian Pringle heads for the end zone on this second-quarter TD run against Valdosta (Ga.), Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Pringle will go down as one of the most impactful players in Massillon history after being a leader on its dominant defense in winning the program's first OHSAA state championship. The state's co-defensive player of the year in Division II, Pringle led Massillon in solo tackles (48) and tackles for loss (24.5) despite missing three playoff games with a serious knee injury. He returned from that injury to make a game-high 14 tackles (three for loss), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the title game. Since committing to Bowling Green over the summer, Pringle received four more Division I offers. Yet, he's remained loyal to the Falcons and plans to sign with them.

Brendan Zurbrugg signing with Oklahoma

Alliance, 6-4, 195, quarterback

Alliance quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg scrambles at Marlington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Zurbrugg is heading southwest for the winter. Five months after verbally committing to Oklahoma, the Alliance quarterback said earlier this month he plans on becoming an early enrollee. The All-Ohio QB leaves Alliance as the school's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions.

Verbally committed, but may not sign Wednesday

Jack 'Poochie' Snyder, committed to Sacred Heart

Canton South, 6-0, 180, quarterback

Canton South quarterback Poochie Snyder scrambles for a first down against Struthers on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Snyder is in the history books as Stark County's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. He committed to Sacred Heart in July. Snyder also has Division I offers from Army, Maine and Eastern Illinois. Snyder led South to its first 10-0 regular season on its way to its first trip to the state semifinals. He was a finalist for Ohio's Mr. Football.

Who are the Stark County high school football players who have Division I offers but have not committed

Kaelub Edwards

McKinley, 6-5, 300, offensive line

Edwards made a strong showing at both guard and tackle in his four years at McKinley. Last month, the senior received MAC offers from Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

Jackson's Anthony Fuline reels in a pass for a first half touchdown against Central Catholic at Central Friday, October 13, 2023.

Anthony Fuline

Jackson, 6-0, 170, defensive back

Fuline had a breakout senior year, leading the Polar Bears with four interceptions and three defensive scores at cornerback. He led with 40 catches for 726 yards and nine touchdowns at receiver. On Dec. 5, Fuline announced that he received a preferred walk-on offer from Toledo.

DaOne Owens

Massillon, 6-1, 205, quarterback/athlete

Massillon quarterback DaOne Owens sheds a tackle from Hoban linebacker Cartier Williams during the state finals, Nov. 30, 2023.

Owens made the most of his one year at Massillon, becoming the first Tiger QB to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season and accounted for 33 total touchdowns in winning the state title. Owens has received some offers, including from Southern Illinois. During the offseason, he was offered by Temple.

Alex Vazquez

McKinley, 6-0, 180, defensive back

McKinley’s Alex Vazquez makes a reception in front of Hoover’s Jake Rembielak, Sept. 22, 2023.

Vazquez received his first Division I offer from Akron on Oct. 7. The 6-foot senior captain played both ways for McKinley and made All-Ohio at safety.

