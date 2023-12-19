What we know about college football early signing day for Greater Akron players
The early national signing day for college football looks like it will be very busy for 16 Greater Akron high school football players, in terms of signing with NCAA Division I colleges.
Here's a look at the 16 players who are expected to sign Wednesday with Division I college football programs:
Daniel Ajose signing with Eastern Illinois
St. Vincent-St. Mary wide receiver
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior chose the Panthers over Bowling Green, Toledo and Youngstown State and had interest from Ohio State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Iowa State.
David Ajose signing with Eastern Illinois
St. Vincent-St. Mary wide receiver
The 6-5, 230-pound senior chose the Panthers over Bowling Green, Toledo and Youngstown State and had interest from Ohio State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Iowa State.
Devin Bell signing with Miami (Ohio)
Hoban Outside linebacker/edge
The 6-0, 202-pound senior was second-team Division II All-Ohio for the second season in a row. He finished the season with 83.5 tackles – 36 for loss – and had 19.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and safety.
Tysen Campbell signing with Central Michigan
Hoban safety
The 5-11, 160-pound senior was first-team Division II All-Ohio. He chose the Chippewas over every Mid-American Conference school, Kentucky and Michigan.
Jaxon Dunn signing with Kent State
Brunswick offensive lineman
The 6-5, 285-pound senior was second-team Division I All-Ohio. He chose the Golden Flashes after visiting Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Maryland and Pitt.
Ibraheem Kamara signing with Toledo
East outside linebacker
The 6-3, 185-pound senior was third-team Division III All-Ohioan in 2022. He chose the Rockets over Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Pitt.
SirCharles Gordon signing with Holy Cross
St. Vincent-St. Mary wide receiver
The 6-4, 180-pound senior was honorable mention Division II All-Northeast District. He chose the Crusaders over Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Lehigh, Boston College and Army.
John Keough signing with Buffalo
Walsh Jesuit safety
The 6-1, 190-pound senior was first-team Division II All-Ohio. He chose the Bulls over Kent State, Akron, Army, Air Force, Navy and Marist.
Jvon Lindsey signing with Wofford
Hoban offensive lineman
The 6-2, 290-pound senior was Division II All-Northeast Inland honorable mention. He chose the Terriers over Lake Erie College and Lock Haven.
Jordan Pritchard-Sewell signing with Holy Cross
Hoban defensive tackle
The 6-1, 280-pound senior was the Division II co-Defensive Player of the Year. He chose Holy Cross over Alabama-Birmingham and Air Force.
Tommy Ricard signing with Virginia Tech
Hudson offensive lineman
The 6-4, 280-pound senior was first-team All-Ohio. He had more than 15 offers and chose the Hokies over Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
William Satterwhite signing with Tennessee
Hoban offensive lineman
The 6-3, 302-pound senior was the Northeast Inland co-Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Ohioan. He chose the Volunteers over Clemson.
Caleb Schlater signing with Miami (Ohio)
Hoban long snapper
The 6-2, 180-pound senior is a 4.5 star according to Rubiolongsnapping.com, the premier rating system for the position. He’s ranked No. 45 in the nation.
Dakota Taylor signing with Kent State
Buchtel wide receiver
The 6-5, 220-pound senior will play in this year’s Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. He averaged 29.7 yards per reception this season.
Rickey Williams signing with West Virginia
Hoban linebacker
The 6-2, 235-pound senior was named second-team Division II All-Ohio. He chose the Mountaineers over Indiana, Kent State, Toledo and Marshall.
Asher Wilson signing with Air Force
Nordonia defensive tackle
The 6-4, 245-pound senior was named third-team Division II All-Ohio. He had 50 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: College football recruiting: Early signing day for Akron-area players