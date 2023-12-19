What we know about college football early signing day for Greater Akron players

The early national signing day for college football looks like it will be very busy for 16 Greater Akron high school football players, in terms of signing with NCAA Division I colleges.

Here's a look at the 16 players who are expected to sign Wednesday with Division I college football programs:

Daniel Ajose signing with Eastern Illinois

St. Vincent-St. Mary wide receiver

St. Vincent-St. Mary's Daniel Ajose will continue his college career with his brother at Eastern Illinois.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior chose the Panthers over Bowling Green, Toledo and Youngstown State and had interest from Ohio State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Iowa State.

David Ajose signing with Eastern Illinois

St. Vincent-St. Mary wide receiver

David Ajose will be a Panther next fall when the St. Vincent-St. Mary senior joins his brother at Eastern Illinois.

The 6-5, 230-pound senior chose the Panthers over Bowling Green, Toledo and Youngstown State and had interest from Ohio State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Iowa State.

Hoban's Devin Bell is headed to the RedHawks of Miami (Ohio) in the fall.

Devin Bell signing with Miami (Ohio)

Hoban Outside linebacker/edge

The 6-0, 202-pound senior was second-team Division II All-Ohio for the second season in a row. He finished the season with 83.5 tackles – 36 for loss – and had 19.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and safety.

Hoban's Tysen Campbell is headed to Central Michigan after another stellar season.

Tysen Campbell signing with Central Michigan

Hoban safety

The 5-11, 160-pound senior was first-team Division II All-Ohio. He chose the Chippewas over every Mid-American Conference school, Kentucky and Michigan.

Jaxon Dunn signing with Kent State

Brunswick offensive lineman

The 6-5, 285-pound senior was second-team Division I All-Ohio. He chose the Golden Flashes after visiting Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Maryland and Pitt.

Ibraheem Kamara signing with Toledo

East outside linebacker

East's Ibraheem Kamara will fit right in with the Toledo Rockets in 2024.

The 6-3, 185-pound senior was third-team Division III All-Ohioan in 2022. He chose the Rockets over Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Marshall, Massachusetts, Miami (Ohio), Ohio and Pitt.

SirCharles Gordon signing with Holy Cross

St. Vincent-St. Mary wide receiver

St. Vincent-St. Mary's SirCharles Gordon will be a valuable piece for Holy Cross next fall.

The 6-4, 180-pound senior was honorable mention Division II All-Northeast District. He chose the Crusaders over Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Lehigh, Boston College and Army.

John Keough signing with Buffalo

Walsh Jesuit safety

Walsh Jesuit's John Keough can do it all for Buffalo.

The 6-1, 190-pound senior was first-team Division II All-Ohio. He chose the Bulls over Kent State, Akron, Army, Air Force, Navy and Marist.

Jvon Lindsey signing with Wofford

Hoban offensive lineman

Jvon Lindsey has been a stalwart on the Hoban offensive line and hopes to do the same at Wofford.

The 6-2, 290-pound senior was Division II All-Northeast Inland honorable mention. He chose the Terriers over Lake Erie College and Lock Haven.

Jordan Pritchard-Sewell signing with Holy Cross

Hoban defensive tackle

Holy Cross may have gotten the steal of the 2024 early signing day in Hoban's Jordan Pritchard-Sewell.

The 6-1, 280-pound senior was the Division II co-Defensive Player of the Year. He chose Holy Cross over Alabama-Birmingham and Air Force.

Tommy Ricard signing with Virginia Tech

Hudson offensive lineman

Hudson's Tommy Ricard has been paving the way for Hudson for years. He hopes to do the same at Virginia Tech.

The 6-4, 280-pound senior was first-team All-Ohio. He had more than 15 offers and chose the Hokies over Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

William Satterwhite signing with Tennessee

Hoban offensive lineman

William Satterwhite (50) takes the field for Hoban in the 2023 season opener.

The 6-3, 302-pound senior was the Northeast Inland co-Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Ohioan. He chose the Volunteers over Clemson.

Caleb Schlater signing with Miami (Ohio)

Hoban long snapper

Hoban long snapper Caleb Schlater celebrates with friends after beating Avon in a 2023 Division II state semifinal.

The 6-2, 180-pound senior is a 4.5 star according to Rubiolongsnapping.com, the premier rating system for the position. He’s ranked No. 45 in the nation.

Dakota Taylor signing with Kent State

Buchtel wide receiver

Buchtel's Dakota Taylor is headed just down the road to play for Kent State in the fall.

The 6-5, 220-pound senior will play in this year’s Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. He averaged 29.7 yards per reception this season.

Rickey Williams signing with West Virginia

Hoban linebacker

Hoban's Rickey Williams seems like the perfect fit for West Virginia next season.

The 6-2, 235-pound senior was named second-team Division II All-Ohio. He chose the Mountaineers over Indiana, Kent State, Toledo and Marshall.

Asher Wilson signing with Air Force

Nordonia defensive tackle

The 6-4, 245-pound senior was named third-team Division II All-Ohio. He had 50 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

